UK PM Starmer announces two more British universities to set up campuses in India

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday announced that British universities will set up their campuses in India. Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks at a press conference in Mumbai on October 9, 2025. (Photo by Leon Neal / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

Starmer, who is in India, said University of Lancaster and University of Surrey have received approval to set up their campuses in India.

The British prime minister, accompanied by a delegation of 125 of the UK's prominent business leaders, entrepreneurs and educationists, arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday morning on a two-day visit.

With the latest approval, the number of institutions from the UK setting up offshore campuses in India to nine, according to news agency PTI.

Earlier this year, the University of Southampton opened a campus in Delhi, while the University of York, University of Aberdeen, University of Bristol, University of Liverpool, Queen's University Belfast and the University of Coventry will open campuses from next year onwards.