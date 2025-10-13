Elated Amitabh Bachchan flaunts his, Jaya Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan's Filmfare trophies, expresses gratitude

It was a special night for the Bachchan family at the Filmfare Awards on October 11. Three members of the family—Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan—took home three trophies. Amitabh, known as Big B, later thanked his fans for their love and support on social media. Amitabh Bachchan is elated as he, Jaya Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan win awards.

Amitabh Bachchan shares his gratitude

On Monday, Big B posted a video on X (formerly Twitter), proudly holding the three trophies. Along with the clip, he shared a message in Hindi: “One family... three members in the same profession... three awards on the same day. 70 years of Filmfare honouring Jaya... Best Actor 2025 for Abhishek... and mine for the 70-year celebration. Jaya, Abhishek, and I feel deep gratitude toward the public. Many, many thanks.”

Fans flooded the comments with praise. One wrote, “Acche logon ke sath accha hi hota hai (good things happen to good people). Congratulations Amit ji, Jaya ji, and Abhishek.” Another said, “GOAT family.” A third shared, “What a proud moment! Three artists from one family being honoured together — it’s a victory of culture, dedication, and legacy. You three have built a history that makes every Indian proud. Congratulations to Amitabh sir, Jaya ji, and Abhishek.”

Abhishek Bachchan’s emotional tribute

At the event, Abhishek performed a special act in honour of his father. He danced to some of Big B’s most famous songs, filling the hall with nostalgia. The performance made Jaya Bachchan emotional. Later, Abhishek won the Best Actor award for his film I Want To Talk. He shared the award with Kartik Aaryan, who won for Chandu Champion.

Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming projects

Amitabh will next appear in Ribhu Dasgupta’s Section 84, alongside Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur, and Abhishek Banerjee. The release date is yet to be announced. He also has a sequel to Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD in the works, starring Prabhas and Kamal Haasan. Filming for the project is expected to begin in December. Meanwhile, Big B continues to host the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 17.

