IT: Welcome to Derry episode 3 - When and where to watch Pennywise terrorise kids once again

HBO and HBO Max's IT: Welcome to Derry has already turned out to be a big hit among fans since its launch in late October. A Newsweek report stated that episode two arrived early last week, but this week the show is set to return to its regular schedule. The show looks into the origins of Pennywise, a shapeshifting clown who terrorises kids every 27 years. IT: Welcome to Derry episode 3 stars Bill Skarsgard. (X/@ITMovieOfficial)

The Variety had reported that IT: Welcome to Derry had hit 5.7 million viewers in its first three days. Here we take a look at all other important information about episode 3 of the HBO Original horror drama.

IT: Welcome to Derry episode 3 release date

The third episode of IT: Welcome to Derry will arrive on HBO and Max on November 9, and the new episodes will now air each Sunday through December 14. Fans can watch Episode 3 on HBO and Max at 9 pm ET/PT on November 9, 2025.

IT: Welcome to Derry episode 3’s release in different time zones

The show will air in many countries on November 10. Here is the release schedule in different time zones.

BRT: 1:00 am

BST: 4:00 am

CEST: 5:00 am

IST: 9:30 am

JST: 1:00 pm

AET: 3:00 pm

NZDT: 5:00 pm

IT: Welcome to Derry release schedule

Episode 3: November 9

Episode 4: November 16

Episode 5: November 23

Episode 6: November 30

Episode 7: December 7

Episode 8: December 14

New episodes of the show will be around an hour long. Episode 3 will premiere on November 9, but the exact runtime of it is not known yet.

IT: Welcome to Derry cast

Bill Skarsgard plays Pennywise, the main antagonist. Jovan Adepo, Taylour Paige, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Kimberly Guerrero, Stephen Rider, and Madeline Stowe also essay pivotal roles.

Rudy Mancuso, Blake Cameron James, Miles Ekhardt, Clara Stack, Amanda Christine, Mikkal Karim-Fidler, Jack Molloy Legault, and Matilda Lawler are also part of the show.

