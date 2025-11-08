IT: Welcome to Derry episode 3 - When and where to watch Pennywise terrorise kids once again
IT: Welcome to Derry focuses on the origins of Pennywise, a shapeshifting clown who invokes terror in the hearts of kids every 27 years.
HBO and HBO Max's IT: Welcome to Derry has already turned out to be a big hit among fans since its launch in late October. A Newsweek report stated that episode two arrived early last week, but this week the show is set to return to its regular schedule. The show looks into the origins of Pennywise, a shapeshifting clown who terrorises kids every 27 years.
The Variety had reported that IT: Welcome to Derry had hit 5.7 million viewers in its first three days. Here we take a look at all other important information about episode 3 of the HBO Original horror drama.
IT: Welcome to Derry episode 3 release date
The third episode of IT: Welcome to Derry will arrive on HBO and Max on November 9, and the new episodes will now air each Sunday through December 14. Fans can watch Episode 3 on HBO and Max at 9 pm ET/PT on November 9, 2025.
IT: Welcome to Derry episode 3’s release in different time zones
The show will air in many countries on November 10. Here is the release schedule in different time zones.
BRT: 1:00 am
BST: 4:00 am
CEST: 5:00 am
IST: 9:30 am
JST: 1:00 pm
AET: 3:00 pm
NZDT: 5:00 pm
IT: Welcome to Derry release schedule
Episode 3: November 9
Episode 4: November 16
Episode 5: November 23
Episode 6: November 30
Episode 7: December 7
Episode 8: December 14
New episodes of the show will be around an hour long. Episode 3 will premiere on November 9, but the exact runtime of it is not known yet.
IT: Welcome to Derry cast
Bill Skarsgard plays Pennywise, the main antagonist. Jovan Adepo, Taylour Paige, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Kimberly Guerrero, Stephen Rider, and Madeline Stowe also essay pivotal roles.
Rudy Mancuso, Blake Cameron James, Miles Ekhardt, Clara Stack, Amanda Christine, Mikkal Karim-Fidler, Jack Molloy Legault, and Matilda Lawler are also part of the show.
FAQs
When was the first episode of IT: Welcome to Derry released?
The first episode of the show aired on October 26.
When will the third episode be aired?
The third episode is scheduled to air on November 9.
Where can I watch IT: Welcome to Derry?
The new episodes will be aired on Sundays on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.
