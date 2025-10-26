IT: Welcome to Derry premieres tonight- Time, episode guide, cast, and more

The prequel series of the popular horror franchise, IT, titled IT: Welcome to Derry, is set to premiere on digital screens tonight (October 26). Since the announcement of the show, the fans of Stephen King’s IT have been anticipating the release of the new episodes, as they will return to the world of Pennywise the clown. IT: Welcome to Derry premieres tonight on HBO- Episode guide, cast, and what to expect(X/@ITMovieOfficial)

Created by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs, the upcoming show will expand the universe formulated by Muschietti in the two movies. Apart from being a showrunner, the filmmaker has also stepped in as a director for a few episodes of the series.

IT: Welcome to Derry release schedule

The show will premiere tonight on HBO at 9 p.m. ET and PT, with the following episodes airing on Sunday nights. According to Deadline, the prequel series will have eight episodes, and the finale will release on December 14.

According to the trailer of IT: Welcome to Derry, the couple, Leroy and Charlotte Hanlon, move to the town of Derry, following the former’s stints at the base of the military. For the plot further, the official synopsis of the first episode reads, “Set in the world of Stephen King’s ‘IT’ universe, IT: WELCOME TO DERRY is based on King’s 'IT' novel and expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films 'IT' and ‘IT Chapter Two.’

As for the cast, the show will include Jovan Adepo, Taylour Paige, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Madeleine Stowe, and Rudy Mancuso. Bill Skarsgård is also reported to be joining the team. The actor will reprise his role of Pennywise.

Andy Muschietti on the prequel series of IT

Ahead of the premiere of IT: Welcome to Derry, Andy Muschietti reflected on the prequel series and the inspiration behind creating it. The filmmaker revealed that Stephen King’s novel, IT, was way ahead of its time. While addressing the audience at the event, he said, “When Stephen King wrote It, he was writing a masterpiece of horror and a coming-of-age story, but also it was a parable of fearmongering and the weaponizing of fear in the real world.”

Mushietti added, “So that’s why I like to consider the show as a reminder that, if you believe in empathy and love, we can keep together and stand up against the violence and intimidation and cruelty that these f***ing clowns are bestowing upon us.” IT: Welcome to Derry will be available to stream on HBO tonight.

