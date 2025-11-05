The Chair Company costume designer reveals how HBO show embraces ‘practicality’ over ‘fashion’

HBO’s new workplace comedy, The Chair Company, has been receiving rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. The costume designer of the show, Nicky Smith, has now explained how she designed the costumes for the show. The Chair Company is currently streaming on HBO Max(X/@HBOMax)

She told IndieWire she focused on practicality over polish - wrinkled shirts, stretched collars and faint stains all stayed in the mix. “If the clothes were wrinkled or had stains, we said, ‘let’s wash them', but not completely get the stains out. If the neck was pulled out because it was a really old shirt, we were like, ‘Ah, perfect,’” Smith said.

Robinson’s character, Ron Trosper, works in an Ohio customer service office that spirals into chaos. But Smith’s job was to ground the madness. “Tim and Zach and (director) Andrew DeYoung wanted the show to look as real as possible,” she told IndieWire.

Thrift stores, worn fabrics and Ohio realism

To nail that look, Smith went digging - literally. She spent hours scrolling LinkedIn photos and family Instagram accounts to see how Midwestern office workers really dress. Then she shopped thrift stores. “When it comes to sourcing, we shopped where people of this socioeconomic background would shop,” she said. Not every character got sharp tailoring. “We were not buying the character of Mike Santini nice clothes. Everything’s secondhand,” she added.

For Robinson’s wardrobe, she scoured bins of old ties and shoes that looked “a little sad” before the actors even touched them. “It’s good for the environment and sustainability,” she said, “but it also gives you clothes that have a life to them.”

Also read: Dumbledore first look revealed: John Lithgow spotted at HBO's Harry Potter set. See pics

Clothes that change as the story does

As the series drifts from everyday office drudgery into bizarre conspiracy, Smith subtly shifts the wardrobe. Ron’s evolution spills over to those around him. “As Tim is expanding and opening his eyes to the world, the world is opening up around him,” she said. Sweaters and dresses show up where button-downs once ruled.

Every background actor has a look that feels distinct but believable. “The idea is not to look beautiful but to look authentic,” Smith explained. For her, that authenticity connects directly to the show’s heart - flawed, human and funny in its imperfection.