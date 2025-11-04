Couture chaos: Ariana Grande to Suki Waterhouse, whimsical silhouettes take over red carpets

That being said, celebrities seem to be seriously stepping away from the predictability of red carpet trains and tropes. That's where whimsical couture comes in. And the only thing repetitive about it, is how stealthily its sneaking up on the red carpet scene.
Adela Jergova
The CFDA Fashion Awards last night, held at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, saw Slovak singer Adela Jergova (who almost made the cut for girl group sensation KATSEYE!) go full-throttle goth in her Marc Jacobs FW25 ensemble. A bourgeoning plaid bow by the collar, a lifted and contorted corset lined with sheer lace, crumpled latex swept over in a pile, pasty white slacks and sky-high stripper boots — the aura it takes to serve in this look, feels truly unparalleled. And her signature pink money pieces? No notes.
Ariana Grande
Jumping from goth to princess-core, who better to look to, than singer Ariana Grande. Late last month, in the midst of her press tour for Wicked: For Good, she opted for preppy-meets-poofy crossover from 16arlington in blush pink. The short crop head turning silhouette stood cinched at the waist with a slim-cut satin bow belt trailing to her knees. Sparkly pink pumps and her trademark pixie-core makeup completed the look.
Breaking her own red carpet rarity code and stepping out to support baby daddy Robert Pattinson for the New York premiere of his latest flick Die, My Love, and boy did she make a splash. Suki opted for rustic, flora-stamped corset gown from Zoe Gustavia Anna Whalen’s spring 2026 collection, with a delightfully odd bubble hem. The undone corset strings were the final detail with her sleek and sheer pumps.
Jennifer Lawrence
Another Die, My Love moment, Jennifer Lawrence kissed goodbye to red carpet do's and don'ts, turning up in a sweater that slouched just right, and a skirt that trailed just enough. The pop red lips and intentional up-do kept the formality of Rome Film Festival Week intact, while she flitted around in her casual-chic fit, from Jonathan Anderson's debut Dior line nonetheless — and we're really digging that two-tiered bubble hem!
Bonus look: Robert Pattinson
You can't really say Suki and Robert were 'twinning', but the undone corset strings mirrored Die, My Love's main man's aesthetic for the night. His suit was Dior, as was his vest and shawl, but the third element peaked out in a knot from under the second, and somehow, he made it work. Attempt at your own risk.