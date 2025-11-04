Couture chaos: Ariana Grande to Suki Waterhouse, whimsical silhouettes take over red carpets

Who doesn't love a good ballgown moment. Ariana Grande, Adela Jergova, Suki Waterhouse: Whimsical couture stealthily takes over red carpets (Photos: Instagram, X)

That being said, celebrities seem to be seriously stepping away from the predictability of red carpet trains and tropes. That's where whimsical couture comes in. And the only thing repetitive about it, is how stealthily its sneaking up on the red carpet scene.