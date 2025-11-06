Yami Gautam backs Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand, says time cap is pre-decided: 'If a female actor has said...'

Actor Yami Gautam has supported Deepika Padukone's ask for an 8-hour shift demand, saying that it has been 'happening for decades.' Speaking with Times Now News, Yami said that there are actors who shoot for "only eight hours a day, shoot five days a week, they don't do night shoots". She added that it is "pre-decided among the director, producer and the actor." Yami Gautam spoke about the 8-hour shift in the film industry after Deepika Padukone found herself in a row.

Yami Gautam talks about time cap in film industry

Yami said that whether a woman is "working or a homemaker, every mother is special and does everything she can for her child." She said, "As much as we would like a time cap like any other field, but ours is a little different. Locations, permissions, permutations, combinations, other actors, technicians, there are so many things. So this whole concept of time cap, for me is very subjective to an actor, a producer and a director collaboration and the understanding."

Yami supports Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand

The actor said that actors have been following the time cap for years and asked why a female actor is being questioned. "This is something that has been happening for decades. There are actors who shoot for only eight hours a day, shoot five days a week, they don't do night shoots. This is pre-decided among the director, producer and the actor. So why is it that if a female actor has said, it has become an issue. At the end of the day we are human beings making art and emotions in very odd circumstances. So I don't think there is anything wrong on asking about time if it suits the production. If it suits, they go ahead with it, if it doesn't, they don't," she added.

All about Deepika's 8-hour shift demand, discussion in film industry

Recently, Deepika Padukone exited from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit due to her alleged demand for an eight-hour workday. A row emerged after that. Following this, she had to exit from Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2, too.

The actor wanted to work not more than eight hours a day during the shoot so that she could be with her daughter, Dua. However, her demands weren't met, and she exited the film. Discussions continue to swirl around in the film industry, with many coming forward to voice their thoughts.