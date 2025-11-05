Shoaib Ibrahim shares health update on wife Dipika Kakar's cancer: ‘Waiting for her reports scares us every time’

Television actor Shoaib Ibrahim has opened up about his wife and fellow actor Dipika Kakar’s health in his latest social media update, revealing that the couple is anxiously awaiting her recent blood test results. Shoaib Ibrahim shared on social media that he and wife Dipika Kakar are awaiting her blood test results amid her ongoing battle with stage 2 liver cancer.

Shoaib gives update on Dipika's health

Offering a glimpse into their regular hospital visits, Shoaib said on his Instagram stories, “We went to the hospital for blood samples just yesterday. It’s like we have to go every three months, then every two months. Now the reports will come tomorrow.”

Shoaib admitted that the waiting period before each report is particularly stressful. “It is this time that scares us. I hope, by God’s grace, everything turns out to be fine,” he shared, as Dipika, seated beside him, nodded quietly, her expression reflecting both hope and worry.

Dipika's fight with cancer

Dipika Kakar has been battling stage 2 liver cancer for the past few months. In June 2025, the Sasural Simar Ka actress underwent tumour-removal surgery as part of her ongoing treatment.

Dipika has been using her YouTube channel to document her health journey, sharing her experiences with chemotherapy, her emotional highs and lows, and her gradual steps toward recovery. Both she and Shoaib regularly post updates on their respective vlogs, keeping fans closely connected and informed.

A few weeks ago, Dipika revealed that she had contracted a severe viral infection from her two-year-old son, Ruhaan. In one of her videos, she explained that her immunity had weakened due to ongoing cancer treatments, making the infection harder to recover from.

“Ruhaan se infection mujhe lag gaya. Aur mere case mein infection thoda zyada severe ho gaya kyunki main treatment pe hoon, aur uss time pe aapki body ki immunity thodi low hoti hai,” Dipika shared. “Doctor ne pehle hi kaha tha ki agar viral ho ya fever aaye, toh turant call karna. Antibiotics aur anti-allergics start kiye, jo thoda heavy pad raha hai.

(“I caught the infection from Ruhaan. In my case, the infection became a bit more severe because I’m undergoing treatment, and during that time your body’s immunity is quite low,” Dipika shared. “The doctor had already told us that if I get any kind of viral or fever, we should call immediately. As soon as we did, they started antibiotics and anti-allergic medicines, which are quite strong and heavy on the body.)”

Shoaib and Dipika's relationship

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar’s relationship is one of television’s most cherished love stories. The two first met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka, where their on-screen chemistry gradually blossomed into a real-life romance. They officially tied the knot in February 2018 in a beautiful ceremony held in Shoaib’s hometown, Bhopal. In 2023, they welcomed their son Ruhaan, completing their little family.