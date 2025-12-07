Search
Shah Rukh Khan as the next James Bond? Superstar opens up on taking over the mantle from Daniel Craig

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Updated on: Dec 07, 2025 12:00 pm IST

Would Shah Rukh Khan be interested in playing the next James Bond? The Bollywood star will be seen next in King.

We still don't know yet what the future holds in store for 007, but Daniel Craig won't be there after No Time To Die. There have been lots of speculations about the casting, and names such as Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Callum Turner have been doing the rounds. But would Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan ever consider taking on the famous role? Shah Rukh, who was in London to unveil a bronze statue with DDLJ co-star Kajol, was asked this question during a conversation with BBC News India.

What Shah Rukh said about James Bond

During the chat, Shah Rukh was asked that now he has done action films as well, so what is next for him? The next James Bond? He replied, “No, I don't have the accent. I don't like shaken martini (referring to Bond's choice of drinks). I haven't done too many action films, actually. I was always wanting to do an action film, but then Kajol was in my life, and you can't do action films when Kajol is acting opposite you. So I did all the romantic films!”

Kajol, who was seated beside him during the chat, reminded him playfully that he was also doing many more films besides her in it. Shah Rukh said, “Yeah, but the ones we are known for are the ones we have done together. We can't deny that. So, I just did a few action films because I always felt I could. I did it a little late in the day. I think I enjoyed it. I don't know James Bond, but Sean Connery for sure, yeah!”

About James Bond

James Bond has been played by several Hollywood stars, including Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig. The last James Bond movie was No Time to Die, starring Daniel Craig as 007. There has been no official confirmation about who will play the next Bond. Denis Villeneuve (who made Dune) is attached to direct the next Bond movie.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh's last theatrical release was Dunki. He recently won the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in Jawan. The actor will be seen next in King, which will also star his daughter, Suhana Khan. The film will release in 2026.

