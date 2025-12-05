What to watch this weekend: Here are 6 titles to stream on Netflix, Disney Plus and more

The first weekend of December already looks crowded on the streaming front. Christmas titles are rolling in fast, but there is still plenty here for viewers who would rather skip the tinsel. Michelle Pfeiffer drops a holiday comedy on Prime Video, while George Clooney arrives with a new Netflix film. Apple TV, meanwhile, closes out a thriller that has been building tension all season. Watch holiday edition of With Love, Meghan on Netflix.(Instagram/meghan)

US shows and movies to watch this weekend

1. The Last Frontier finale (Apple TV)

Apple TV brings the weekend’s biggest finale. The Last Frontier ends its debut season with retired US Marshal Frank Remnick trying to hold his frozen Alaska town together after a transport carrying dangerous convicts crashes miles from home. Jason Clarke leads the show with Dominic Cooper and Haley Bennett backing him. Co-creator Jon Bokenkamp once described the series as “Con Air meets The Fugitive,” which pretty much tells you the speed it moves at.

If you have been keeping up, this week ties the bow. If you have not, the full season now sits ready for a binge.

2. The Abandons (Netflix)

Lena Headey and Gillian Anderson go head-to-head as matriarchs of two battling families in a rough American Western. Grit, violence, dust, revenge - it scratches the Yellowstone itch that never really goes away.

3. Oh. What. Fun. (Prime Video)

Michelle Pfeiffer leads a loose, warm holiday comedy as Claire Clauster, a woman overlooked by her own family who decides to take Christmas into her own hands. The plot stays light, but the cast list is not: Felicity Jones, Chloë Grace Moretz, Denis Leary, Danielle Brooks, Maude Apatow, Jason Schwartzman and Eva Longoria all jump in.

4. With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration (Netflix)

A holiday edition of her lifestyle series. Meghan walks through décor, recipes and the whole festive mood. She also brings in the “favourite ginger prince,” and no, it is not Archie.

5. The Bad Guys (Netflix)

The Bad Guys: Breaking In drops a nine-episode run that follows Mr. Wolf and his crew as they claw their way through the criminal underworld, trying to climb a news channel’s “Worst of the Worst” rankings. Their plans look sharp on paper, but the gang is still green, so most heists spin into the kind of chaos they never intend.

The animated comedy features Michael Godere, Ezekiel Ajeigbe and Raul Ceballos, and arrives on Netflix on December 6.

6. The Wailing (Prime Video, Apple TV)

The Wailing brings together a Spanish-French-Argentine horror story where three women, each living in a different era, find themselves haunted by the same unseen force. It is a presence that announces itself with a chilling wail and only shows up on camera. As the strange events stack up, a documentary filmmaker joins them and decides to figure out what ties these women together.

Directed by Pedro Martín-Calero, the film hit VOD on December 5 and can be streamed on Amazon Prime and Apple TV.

