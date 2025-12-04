The Brunch round-up for December 06: The week and how it made us feel

Defying gravity. We’ve been force-fed so much Wicked: For Good content, we want to throw up green puke. This is how Canadian actor Eric Peterson describes the blitz: “It just arrived… like dead bugs on a windshield”. Is this the new “Everything I know about X is against my will” meme? Thanks, Eric! Canadian actor Eric Peterson says Wicked content arrives online “like dead bugs on a windshield”.

The internet loves hating on women randomly. The latest victim is Rachel Sennott. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Hating on haters. Jennifer Lawrence. Anne Hathaway. Lena Dunham. Every few years, the internet decides that one woman is suddenly… the worst. Right now, it’s Rachel Sennott. Even as her show I Love LA is crushing it, people say she’s icky and annoying. X user Rayne Fisher-Quann calls it “being Woman’d”. Ouch! Right in the feels!

We related way too hard to Danish Sait’s reel about first-generation wealth creators. (INSTAGRAM/@DANISHSAIT)

Staying real. Salute to Danish Sait for recognising us poors. His Reel about first-generation wealth creators goes so hard: “Instead of relying on ancestors, we are the ancestors.” “Some people say if things don’t work out, they’ll move back with their parents. In our case, it has to work out, or we will not have a house.” We laughed.And felt seen.

South Korea is getting a labour union to protect artists’ rights and mental health. Finally! (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Banding together. South Korea is getting its first labour union to protect performing artists’ rights and mental health. Finally! Rehearsal schedules are punishing. Agencies control performers’ dating lives too. Maybe the union can stop saesangs from body-shaming and relationship-shaming idols as well. And set an age limit for debuts. No more exploitation, jebal!

A 1939 Superman comic, found by three brothers in their late mum’s attic, just fetched $9 million. (HERITAGE AUCTIONS)

Junk diving. A very rare copy of the first Superman comic, from 1939, just went on auction. It was discovered by three brothers in their late mum’s attic, along with a stash of pre-World War II comics. They’re making a cool $9 million from it. Were our mums right? Is all Boomer clutter really treasure hiding under dust? Noooo….

Tere Ishk Mein is the last movie to take relationship advice from.

Switching channels. Sorry, Dhanush and Kriti Sanon. A gritty aesthetic can’t legitimise cheating, betrayal and bad relationships. Tere Ishk Mein is toxic, like Animal was, and confuses irresponsibility for agency. Also, why celebrate painful, tortured, one-sided yearning?

Terry Crews arrived in a pale pink Cadillac convertible at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Iconic. (INSTAGRAM/@LEGO)

Cruising in. The words Las Vegas Grand Prix are best associated with chrome and speed. Not blocks and bricks. So, watching Terry Crews in the cool-down car of the event, a pale pink Cadillac convertible made of Lego, was so fun. Oscars, Fashion Weeks and other events struggling to attract young fans -- this is how to do it.

We can’t tell which animal clips are AI anymore. Does that make us old, or uncool, or both? (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Bot spotting. Just last month, we were snickering at noobs who fell for obviously fake AI animal clips: Cats bonding with coyotes, emotional support kangaroos at airports, pitbulls diving at the Olympics. Now, we’re confused too. Did that husky shove the cat into a bathtub for real? The days of mindlessly mass-liking cat videos are over.

From HT Brunch, December 06, 2025

