Quentin Tarantino criticises Paul Dano's performance, prompting reactions from Matt Reeves, Ben Stiller and more

Quentin Tarantino’s recent remarks about Paul Dano have set off a wave of reactions across the industry. Speaking on The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast, the Kill Bill director revisited the 2007 film There Will Be Blood. He argued that Dano weakened the film’s central dynamic. Paul Dano played the Riddler in the 2022 film The Batman.(Getty Images via AFP)

The remarks have sparked a wave of support for Paul Dano across the industry.

What Quentin Tarantino said about Paul Dano on the Podcast

Tarantino had listed his top films of the 21st century on the podcast. When he arrived at Paul Thomas Anderson’s historical epic, he paused on what he called its “big, giant flaw.” The problem, he claimed, was Dano.

Tarantino described him as “weak sauce,” saying the character pairing with Daniel Day-Lewis should have felt like a true two-hander, as per PEOPLE. The director went further, adding that the film suffered from being anchored by “the weakest … actor in SAG,” a comment that circulated widely once the episode dropped.

It did not take long for actors, writers, and directors to push back on Tarantino's comments.

Also read: Rasha Thadani wows internet with her Chanderi look while filming in Madhya Pradesh

Matt Reeves and industry colleagues back Paul Dano

The criticism drew immediate replies from filmmakers who have worked with Dano. Matt Reeves, who directed The Batman in 2022, weighed in. He described Dano as “an incredible actor, and an incredible person,” pointing to the intensity the actor brought to the Riddler opposite Robert Pattinson’s Batman.

Reeves’ note added momentum to the broader show of support, which continued across film circles. Mattson Tomlin, screenwriter on the upcoming sequel to The Batman, noted that “I am really pleased to see so many people cheer on Paul Dano this week.” He called Dano “a terrific actor” and “an astonishing director who exudes control and tremendous empathy," highlighting his directorial debut, Wildlife.

Also read: Katy Perry joins partner Justin Trudeau for lunch in Tokyo with former Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and his wife

Ben Stiller followed with his own short message of support, writing that “Paul Dano is f-ing brilliant.”

Alec Baldwin posted a clip echoing the sentiment. He said, “I love Paul Dano. if you don’t love Paul Dano, shhhhhh.”

The tone was light, but the intention was clear - Dano’s peers were not letting the criticism hang unchallenged.

The exchange has reignited discussion around There Will Be Blood, a film long praised for Day-Lewis’s performance and Anderson’s direction. This time, however, the spotlight has shifted toward the debate over Dano’s role, and the industry reaction that followed.