Jennifer Lawrence reveals she didn't have intimacy coordinator with Robert Pattinson: 'He isn't pervy, loves Suki'

Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence is once again in the spotlight as she promotes her highly-anticipated upcoming film Die My Love, in which she stars opposite Robert Pattinson. The Oscar-winning actor recently offered an honest glimpse into her experience filming the black comedy-drama during an appearance on Las Culturistas podcast. Jennifer spoke about how trust and comfort became central to her performance on set and made a surprising revelation, that there was no intimacy coordinator involved during the filming. Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson play a couple in Die My Love, (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Jennifer Lawrence on not having an intimacy coordinator in Die My Love

Jennifer heaped praise on Robert and further revealed that she didn’t know Rob personally before, but found him to be very sweet and laid-back. She added, “We did not have an intimacy coordinator, or maybe we did, but we didn’t really. I felt really safe with Rob. He is not pervy and very in love with (his partner) Suki Waterhouse.”

She continued, “We mostly talked about our kids and relationships. There was never any weird, like, ‘Does he think I like him?’ If there was even a bit of that, I’d probably have an intimacy coordinator. But he was not like that. Because a lot of male actors get offended if you don’t want to f**k them and then the punishment starts. But Rob was not like that.”

About Die My Love

Helmed by Lynne Ramsay and written by Ramsay, Enda Walsh and Alice Birch, the black comedy-drama is based on the 2012 novel Die, My Love by Ariana Harwicz. The film stars Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson in the lead roles and also features LaKeith Stanfield, Nick Nolte, and Sissy Spacek in pivotal parts.

Die My Love had its world premiere in the main competition section of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival on May 17, where it was nominated for the Palme d’Or and received mostly positive reviews.

The film follows Grace (Jennifer Lawrence), a young mother struggling with postpartum depression, who, alongside her partner Jackson (Robert Pattinson), descends into psychosis. Die My Love is scheduled to release theatrically in the United States on November 7.