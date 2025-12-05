Katy Perry joins partner Justin Trudeau for lunch in Tokyo with former Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and his wife

Katy Perry landed in Japan this week and was in a setting far removed from staging arenas. She joined a diplomatic table alongside boyfriend Justin Trudeau and former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, creating one of those odd little crossovers that always turn heads. Perry, 41, paused The Lifetimes world tour on Wednesday and met Trudeau in Tokyo for a mid-day sit-down with Kishida. Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau with Fumio Kishida and his wife, Yuko.(Instagram/fumio_kishida)

The former Japanese leader, who held office from 2021 to 2024, shared his appreciation in a social media post and thanked the former Canadian prime minister for “continuing this friendship” long after both stepped away from the political grind.

“Former Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau came to Japan with his partner Katy Perry and had lunch with us,” Kishida wrote. He stated that during his term, the two worked closely, including on the “Nikka Action Plan,” and added, “I am glad that we are continuing this friendship.”

Further, he noted that Trudeau “visited the Atomic Bomb Archives separately during the G7 Hiroshima Summit.”

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau's couple moment in Tokyo

Perry leaned into a sleek look for the day. She wore a green two-piece with black tights, a turtleneck and boots. She kept a hand behind Trudeau as they posed with Kishida and his wife, Yuko. Trudeau matched the formality in a grey suit, looking like he had slipped right back into political mode for an afternoon.

The pair went public as a couple in late October, when cameras caught them leaving Crazy Horse Paris during Perry’s 41st birthday celebrations. As per TMZ, they had taken in a cabaret show at the longtime Paris hotspot.

Sophie Grégoire speaks about the noise

On the Arlene Is Alone podcast, Sophie Grégoire did not dodge the topic of her ex-husband’s relationship. Arlene Dickinson asked how she deals with attention around Trudeau and Perry, and Grégoire kept it straight.

“We’re all human beings and stuff affects us. How you react to stuff is your decision. So, I choose to try to listen to the music instead of the noise,” she said. She stated that triggers exist, and added, “What I do with it is my decision. The woman I want to become through this is my decision. Does it mean that I don’t have emotions? That I don’t cry, scream, laugh? No!”

Grégoire said she and Trudeau keep their family unified for their children - Xavier, 18, Ella-Grace, 16 and Hadrien, 11. “We have separate lives, but we have one family life,” she said.

Perry and longtime partner Orlando Bloom ended their own relationship in July. They share a five-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove.

