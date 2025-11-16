Search
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau talks emotional balance while Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry romance rumours continue to trend

ByHT Infotainment Desk
Published on: Nov 16, 2025 02:56 pm IST

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau shares her way to stay calm and focused amid Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry's relationship.

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau is taking a mature and steady approach as rumours circulate her ex-husband Justin Trudeau, and singer Katy Perry’s affair. According to E! News, Sophie explained how she keeps her emotions balanced while the public watches Justin’s personal life closely.

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau opens up about strength and healing while Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry's romance sparks chatter(via REUTERS)
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau opens up about strength and healing while Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry's romance sparks chatter(via REUTERS)

Speaking on the Arlene Is Alone podcast, the author and motivational speaker said she tries not to let outside gossip disturb her. “We’re human beings and things do affect us,” she said, adding that she has learned to control her reactions. She explained that she prefers to “listen to the music instead of the noise,” meaning she focuses on what truly matters rather than rumours.

Arlene Dickinson did not mention Katy Perry directly, but she referenced the “publicness” of Justin’s choices as she spoke about the former couple’s dating lives. This comes as Katy recently soft-launched her connection with Justin on social media, increasing public curiosity.

Handling triggers and building resilience

Sophie admitted that being in the spotlight can sometimes create emotional triggers. She shared that seeing certain headlines or online posts can be challenging, especially when they involve her family.

However, she emphasised that personal growth is her priority. “I’m very aware that a lot of public stuff can be triggers,” she said, noting that she consciously chooses inner strength. “The woman I become through this is my decision,” she added, suggesting she is focused on healing and moving forward with intention.

Also read: Who is Sophie Grégoire? All on Justin Trudeau's ex-wife amid Katy Perry romance

A united approach to parenting

Sophie and Justin share three children: Xavier, 18, Ella-Grace, 16, and Hadrien, 11. Despite their 2023 separation, Sophie made it clear that they remain a strong parenting team. “I’m definitely not a single mom,” she said, praising Justin for being deeply loving and involved. She described their co-parenting partnership as respectful and consistent.

Even though Sophie and Justin lead separate lives now, she said they still share one strong family foundation. “We have separate lives, but one family life,” Sophie explained. She added that they both believe their “family is our greatest creation,” and they are committed to nurturing it together.

