Who is Sophie Grégoire? All on Justin Trudeau's ex-wife amid Katy Perry romance

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the estranged wife of former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has been quietly finding her footing after their separation. According to People, the 50-year-old TV host and author posted a heartfelt message on Instagram this week about learning to release love rather than cling to it. “Sometimes we forget that nothing we love is ever meant to be kept. The people, the places, even the moments that once felt infinite, right?” she wrote, alongside a soft-lit clip. Who is Justin Trudeau's ex-wife? Sophie Grégoire opens up about letting go after his romance with Katy Perry(via REUTERS)

The post came just days after Justin Trudeau was photographed kissing Katy Perry on a yacht, where the two were seen enjoying cocktails and conversation. The outing made headlines only a month after Perry’s engagement to Orlando Bloom ended. Neither Trudeau nor Perry has commented publicly on their relationship.

A look back at Sophie and Justin’s marriage

Justin and Sophie tied the knot in 2005 after reconnecting years after childhood. They first met when she was a classmate of his younger brother Michel, and reconnected at a charity event in 2003.

Their relationship had a slow start. Trudeau once admitted he ignored her first email because he was not ready for anything serious. They eventually went out for dinner and karaoke - singing Elton John and Beatles songs - before he famously walked into a pole on the way home as per People.

The couple married on May 28, 2005, at Sainte-Madeleine d'Outremont Church in Montreal. They share three children: Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien. After 18 years of marriage, the pair announced their separation on August 2, 2023. “It hurts deeply. You know, marriage is ‘success.’ Separation and divorce are ‘failure,’” Sophie said on the Next Question with Katie Couric podcast in 2024.

Sophie’s life beyond politics

Long before becoming Canada’s first lady, Sophie carved out her own identity. Fluent in French, English, and Spanish, she built a career in broadcasting, working as a reporter and correspondent for CTV’s eTalk.

She has also been candid about her struggles with bulimia nervosa and mental health. “Addictions are biochemical imbalances of the brain. Eating was my only way of controlling my life, or so I thought,” she told Erica Diamond in 2011.

Today, she advocates for mental health awareness through her work with the Canadian Mental Health Association.

In 2024, she published her book Closer Together: Knowing Ourselves, Loving Each Other, which explores emotional resilience and human connection.

After Justin announced his resignation from political leadership earlier this year, both appear to be charting new paths - separately, but still co-parenting their children.

