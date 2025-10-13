Justin Trudeau's ex-wife Sophie makes cryptic post amid his romance rumors with Katy Perry, ‘Love was never about…’

Sophie, the ex-wife of Justin Trudeau, made a cryptic comment on social media about "letting go" of love a few days after her ex-husband was spotted on a sensuous vacation with Katy Perry. Justin Trudeau and his ex-wife Sophie(Getty Images)

The 40-year-old Katy, who is renowned for her songs like "I Kissed a Girl," looked lovely in a black swimsuit as the duo snuggled on the upper deck. Justin, 53, touched the singer's bottom.

In July, the couple's sighting at Montreal's Le Violon restaurant for a private supper sparked rumors of a blossoming romance. However, they both have declined to discuss their relationship status.

Trudeau's ex-wife Sophie says ‘loves deepest teaching…’

Sophie, a 50-year-old television host, published a new Instagram post on Monday that talked forcefully about the art of not holding on to love.

“Sometimes we forget that nothing we love is ever meant to be kept. 'The people, the places, even the moments that once felt infinite, right?” she wrote.

“Time asks us not to cling to them, but yet we do. I do because to hold on feels safer than to let go. But, love was never about possession, it was always about presence. The present moment and when we release what we cannot keep, we make space for the truth of connection, intimacy, the memory, for the lesson.”

“A single smile can echo across a lifetime, grief also lives there. I lost my dad in the past year, and I feel that with grief also comes grace. So maybe, loves deepest teaching is this: to stand open hearted in the face of impermanence. We honor what has been and to trust that letting go is also a form of keeping inside us where no loss can erase it in a way.”

Sophie's post draws reactions

Several people reacted to Sophie's post on Instagram, with many calling it a “beautiful” emotion.

“This made me tear up, so lovely,” one X user wrote, another said, “I needed to hear this today!”

Sophie and Trudeau's split in 2023

After eighteen years of marriage, Sophie and Justin parted ways in August 2023. They have a daughter, Ella-Grace, 16, and two sons, Xavier, 18, and Hadrien, 11.

Katy was spotted kissing and hugging with Justin on her 24-meter yacht, the Caravelle, off the coast of Santa Barbara, California, over the weekend.