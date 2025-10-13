'He doesn’t give a sh**…': Justin Trudeau trolled over viral shirtless, kissing photo with Katy Perry

Canada's former prime minister, Justin Trudeau, found himself at the center of a social media storm after the Daily Mail published a close-up photo of him shirtless and kissing pop star Katy Perry on her 24-metre yacht, Caravelle, off Santa Barbara, California. Katy Perry spotted kissing former Canada PM Justin Trudeau on lavish yacht, seemingly confirming romance(AP)

Although Trudeau, 53, has largely stayed away from politics since resigning earlier this year, many users questioned whether he now spends more time in the US than Canada, given reports of his months-long romance with Perry.

One user wrote, “What kind of guy @JustinTrudeau is? He is not sincere to his wife and kids even. Leave the country which he left in tatters. Shameless.”

Trudeau split from wife Sophie in 2023 and ended an 18-year marriage. However, ther couple shares two sons, Xavier, 18, and Hadrien, 11, and a daughter, Ella-Grace, 16.

While 40-year-old, Katy Perry, has a five-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, with Pirates of the Caribbean star Orlando Bloom and was previously married to comedian Russell Brand.

Questioning Justin Trudeau's period holding top office in Ottawa, a user wrote, “To all of you who voted the liberals in, how ya feeling now? He doesn’t give a sh*t about Canada.” While another quipped, “This is exactly what Justin should have been doing all along. Canada might have been spared.”

An ‘X’ user took a swipe at Perry’s Blue Origin space tour, saying, “Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry. One pretended to be an astronaut. One pretended to be a Prime Minister.”

After going through a sea of reactions, one user appeared to be partially supporting the duo, “Katy Perry is a celeb. I think a former Prime Minister should be allowed to live in peace as a commoner. I guess some view Justin Trudeau as a celeb, I don't.”

The yacht photo

According to Daily Mail, the photo was taken by a passenger on a nearby tourist boat in September while Perry took a short break from her Lifetimes world tour.

The witness cited in the Daily Mail recounted the unusual scene from the water, saying that Katy Perry maneuvered her yacht to pull up alongside a small public whale-watching boat nearby. “Then they started making out,” the witness recalled.

“She pulled up her boat next to a small public whale-watching boat, then they started making out. I didn't realise who she was with until I saw the tattoo on the guy's arm and I immediately realised it was Justin Trudeau.”

Trudeau’s 'Haida raven' tattoo on his upper left arm—a tribute to an indigenous Canadian people renowned for their artistry and seamanship—helped confirm his identity.