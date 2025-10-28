Did Lauren Sánchez set up Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau? All on ‘secret cupid’

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau recently confirmed their relationship at her 41st birthday celebration in Paris, ending suspicions that they were dating. But how the two originally met has long been a mystery to many. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding in Venice is generating buzz, but Katy Perry will be absent.(AFP)

Since then, it has been revealed that the encounter was not random. According to sources of #ShuterScoop, the duo's friend Lauren Sanchez acted as a matchmaker since she was certain they would click right away.

Sánchez “introduced them through her circle,” the source told the news outlet. The former journalist believed that the musician and the Canadian politician would “vibe instantly. And wow, did she call it.”

A look at Katy Perry and Lauren Sánchez's bond

The exact way that the singer and Sánchez became friends is unknown, but if rumors are to be believed, it started in 2023 and grew stronger over time. In addition to taking trips together and encouraging one another's pursuits, the close friends also promote one another on Instagram.

She spent her 40th birthday last year with her friends Sánchez and Bezos, as well as her then-fiancé Orlando Bloom. Katy and Sánchez were even together in April when Bezos' Blue Origin, staged the first all-female spaceflight.

And now that she has shown to be an excellent matchmaker, the Emmy-winning journalist is thrilled about Perry and Trudeau's romance. She reportedly made a joke about how she had switched from launching rockets to launching romances. “I’ve gone from launching rockets to launching romances!”

Katy Perry and Trudeau's relationship

In July, the couple was first seen together in Montreal for a dinner date, sparking speculations of their affair. Their relationship status was later confirmed by their intense PDA aboard a Malibu yacht. The source says the pair “have insane chemistry” and “Katy thinks Justin’s witty and kind, and he’s in awe of her energy.”