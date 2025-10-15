Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau net worth: Who has more wealth in 2025?

Justin Trudeau, 53, the former prime minister of Canada, and singer Katy Perry, 40, made headlines with their recent leaked date photos. Intimate photos of Katy and Justin were taken in a California yacht after months of dating rumors. Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry's leaked yacht photos spark dating rumors as they are spotted kissing.(AP)

The images, which have now gone viral online, showed Justin and the Fireworks singer kissing and cuddling. While on a passing whale-watching boat, an observer reported seeing the suspected pair.

“She [Katy] pulled up her boat next to a small public whale-watching boat, then they started making out. I didn't realise who she was with until I saw the tattoo on the guy's arm, and I immediately realised it was Justin Trudeau,” an eyewitness told Daily Mail.

According to the witness, they didn't recognize Katy's partner at first, but after noticing the tattoo on his left arm, they recognised him as Justin Trudeau.

Here is an analysis of the former PM's and the pop star's wealth in the midst of speculations around their romance.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau: Who is richer?

The sources of Katy Perry's fortune include her business endeavors, endorsement deals, TV appearances, and singing career. Her American Idol venture, her successful Las Vegas concert residency, her catalog sale, sponsorships, and investments are some of the major factors that have contributed to her fortune. The singer of Harleys in Hawaii significantly raised her net worth in 2023 when she sold the rights to her music repertoire for about USD 225 million. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Perry's anticipated net worth in 2025 is estimated to be around $400 million USD.

She reportedly made USD 25 million a year as an American Idol judge from 2018 to 2024. In addition, she has started her own companies, such as a shoe line and a non-alcoholic aperitif brand, and collaborated with well-known companies like Pepsi and CoverGirl.

What is Justin Trudeau's net worth?

According to Reality Tea, Trudeau's net worth is estimated around USD 90 million in 2025. His inheritance and public speaking fees as a Canadian politician are the main sources of his wealth. The son of former prime minister Pierre Trudeau, Justin Trudeau is said to have inherited a substantial amount of wealth from his father.

During his tenure in office, Justin's income was made up of his salary as a member of parliament and additional compensation for being prime minister. Since he left politics, he has made money by giving speeches in public. In addition, he has interests and real estate. Therefore, Perry is the wealthier among the two.