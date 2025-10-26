Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau officially confirm their relationship, appear hand-in-hand at first public appearance. Watch

Singer Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have officially confirmed their relationship, weeks after speculations that they are dating. As Katy turned 41, she and Justin Trudeau made their first public appearance in Paris to celebrate her birthday. Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were spotted together in Paris.(X/@favspopculture)

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirm romantic relationship

According to TMZ, Katy and Justin Trudeau attended a cabaret show at the Crazy Horse Paris. The couple exited the venue holding hands and smiling at the paparazzi stationed outside.

A fan wished Katy on her birthday and gave her a rose. Justin escorted Katy to their car and then followed her. For the outing, Katy wore a red dress. Justin was seen in a black suit.

About Katy and Justin's dating rumours

Recently, pictures of Katy and Justin, getting intimate on her yacht off the California coast of Santa Barbara, emerged online. Later, during her concert in London, a fan got on one knee and asked her to marry him. Katy replied, “I wish you'd asked me 48 hours ago.” She was seen with Justin on the yacht two days before her performance.

She had said during the concert, “London, England, you’re like this on a Monday night after a whole day at work and a whole day at school? No wonder I fall for Englishmen all the time… but not anymore.”

About Katy's relationship with Orlando Bloom, their split

Katy and actor Orlando Bloom confirmed their split in July this year. The couple, who started dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2019, share daughter Daisy Dove. “Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on coparenting,” reps for the former couple said in a joint statement to Page Six.

“They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is - and always will be - raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect," it added.