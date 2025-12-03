Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau spotted holding hands in Japan during her Lifetimes Tour stop

Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were spotted together Monday night in Tokyo. According to Page Six, the duo was headed to the Asakusa neighbourhood, and they walked hand in hand through the crowded streets. Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were spotted together in Tokyo.(X/@favspopculture)

The couple was dressed casually. Perry wore a brown leather jacket, tan cargo pants, a face mask and sneakers. Trudeau was dressed in a black coat, denim pants, a baseball cap and a pair of shoes.

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry’s Tokyo outing

They headed toward dinner at Asakusa Sumo Stable Annex, which is a restaurant known for its live sumo-wrestling shows and traditional Japanese fare.

Perry’s visit to Tokyo is part of her ongoing Lifetimes Tour. She is scheduled to perform at Saitama Super Arena on December 3 and 4.

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry stay silent on social media

On Thursday, Perry shared a quirky selfie featuring a beret topped with images of a Thanksgiving meal. She captioned it: “Hatty Thanksgiving.” Trudeau did not show up in that post.

Page Six had earlier speculated that the couple planned to celebrate the holidays together. Sources close to Perry had suggested to the outlet that she might spend the festive season with Trudeau. Yet the Thanksgiving selfie and absence of Trudeau from the post hint that they may have spent the holiday apart. It remains unclear whether Trudeau spent that time with his children, whom he shares with his estranged wife- Sophie Grégoire Trudeau. Last month, the former Canadian prime minister was seen attending Sophie’s Canadian Thanksgiving celebration.

This Tokyo outing marks just the third public appearance of the pair since romance rumours surfaced back in July, when they were seen on a stroll and later on a dinner date in Montreal. The two made another appearance in October, celebrating Perry’s birthday in Paris.

For now, it seems the couple is balancing personal time with privacy. Tokyo offered a moment of calm between tour stops.