Rasha Thadani wows internet with her Chanderi look while filming in Madhya Pradesh

Rasha Thadani has once again captured everyone’s attention with her latest Instagram photos. Currently shooting for her new film Srinivasa Mangapuram, in the scenic town of Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh, Rasha shared a set of ethnic pictures that are now trending across social media. Rasha Thadani is shooting for her new project in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh.(Instagram/rashathadani)

A stylish mix of traditional and modern

In the pictures shared by Raveena Tandon’s daughter and rising fashion star, she can be seen wearing a hot pink sharara set, paired with green bandhej dupatta. Bright colours gave her a fresh, traditional festive vibe. The sleeveless long kurta looks elegant, and the golden leaf embroidery on the sharara adds a rich, special touch.

To keep her look simple and graceful, Rasha wore very little jewellery, just thin bangles and one ring. Her makeup was soft and natural, with a nude base, light eye makeup, and rosy lips. A small red bindi gave the perfect traditional touch.

Her hairstyle, kept in natural soft waves with a small twisted braid at the front, gave the entire look a youthful and effortless charm.

Chanderi’s natural beauty enhances the shoot

The beautiful pictures were captured at different locations like historic Maa Jageshwari Temple, Parameshwar Talab, old stone steps, big ancient trees and natural surroundings. These heritage locations made her traditional look even more elegant and the photos look divine.

These visuals have sparked major interest online, with fans calling the look “festive-perfect” and “ideal inspiration for weddings and daytime celebrations.”

Shooting for her new Telugu film

Rasha is currently in Chanderi for the shoot of her upcoming Telugu movie directed by Ajay Bhupathi. The project was tentatively titled #AB4, presented by Ashwin Dutt and backed by Gemini Kiran under Chandamama Kathalu Pictures.

The film’s announcement poster earlier showed Rasha in a modern black top and denim outfit, marking a bold start to her Tollywood journey. In an Instagram post, she wrote, “New beginnings, endless gratitude! I’m stepping into Telugu cinema with love.”

What’s next for Rasha Thadani?

After her first movie Azaad, Rasha will next be seen in Laikey Laikaa, a romantic film coming in 2026. With every appearance, whether in movies or on Instagram, Rasha Thadani is showing that she is a rising star.