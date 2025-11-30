From Madhya Pradesh to Assam: Indian states with the most national parks

India is endowed with great biodiversity across its landmass. From jungles teeming with unique wildlife species to mountains with a distinct biosphere, there is something for every traveller. States with the highest number of national parks in India(Representative Image/Pixabay)

To protect this teeming biodiversity from destruction caused by the forces of modernity, several national parks and reserves have been created by the government. With access to these areas highly restricted, they are meant to be safe havens for the species that inhabit these regions.

Let’s take a look at which states in India have the distinction of possessing the highest number of national parks. Here is the list of all states in India with five or more national parks.

Madhya Pradesh – 11

The heart of India is also the heartland of forests teeming with the most majestic of beasts – the Tiger. To protect the tiger and other species of animals and plant life, Madhya Pradesh has been given 11 national parks. This includes the Pench National Park – the setting of Jungle Book and the Mowgli story.

Andaman & Nicobar Islands – 9

The island chain off the mainland of India is also an area with great vegetation and biodiversity. To protect this treasure, this Union Territory has been provided with nine national parks. The specialty of these parks is that they also boast of marine wildlife, very different from what one encounters in the landlocked state of MP.

Assam – 7

Home to both the Great Indian Rhino and the Tiger, Assam is special. Not surprisingly, it has as many as seven national parks. The Kaziranga National Park is the most famous, but others are also important for the flora and fauna of the state.

Kerala – 6

The rich biodiversity of the Western Ghats comes to the fore in Kerala – God’s Own Country. The magnificent landscape of this coastal state has six national parks. The abundance of elephants is a distinct characteristic of this state’s wildlife.

Uttarakhand – 6

The Himalayan wonderland that is Uttarakhand is blessed with six national parks, including, arguably, the most famous in India – Jim Corbett National Park. This place abounds with legends and stories of wild animals like tigers and leopards.

West Bengal – 6

One of the underappreciated wildlife hotspots of India, West Bengal has six national parks, but only one of them has gained wide recognition. Sunderbans National Park is famous for its mangroves and tigers, the latter being unique in that they have become man-eaters. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean that guided tours are dangerous in any way.

Himachal Pradesh – 5

Like Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh is nestled in the Himalayas and, therefore, is home to an amazing variety of flora and fauna, not found in too many other states. Five national parks are situated here, including the aptly named Great Himalayan National Park.

Rajasthan – 5

Despite its reputation as a desert state, Rajasthan has regions that are extremely well endowed with rich vegetation. As a result, it has five national parks, the most famous one being Ranthambore National Park, known for its tigers.

Karnataka – 5

Karnataka also has five national parks, hosting many of the wildlife species that make this country unique. Tigers, leopards, sloth bears, and other species are found in abundance here.

Tamil Nadu – 5

Known for its grand temples and beautiful beaches, Tamil Nadu also has bountiful forests that contribute to five national parks. One of them – the Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park – differs from others as it houses a marine biosphere rather than a forested one. It is spread across 21 islands and houses several coral reefs.

Maharashtra – 5

The rugged terrain of Maharashtra boasts five national parks. Among them, Tadoba National Park has gained a great reputation as a tiger-spotting hotspot. But other wildlife species, too, abound in the Sahyadris.

FAQs

Jim Corbett National Park is situated in which state?

The famous Jim Corbett National Park is in Uttarakhand.

How many national parks does Assam have?

The northeastern state of Assam has seven national parks.