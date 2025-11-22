From Badami to Pandavleni: 5 Indian hidden caves every traveller should explore

India is home to several mysterious caves, with each of them granting an opportunity to travellers to take a deep dive into history. Keeping aside the famous Ajanta and Ellora, several other caves in India promise a journey through time. All about the five best hidden caves of India that everyone should explore.(Unsplash)

Here is a list of five caves in India that remain less explored.

5 hidden caves in India

Badami Caves, Karnataka

Badami Caves in the southern part of India are now gaining popularity amongst travelers and historians. The rocks and walls of the caves include early Chalukyan art with four cave temples carved on the red sandstone hills. The first one is dedicated to Lord Shiva and includes a framed picture of Nataraja with 18 arms. While the second and third temples have Lord Vishnu’s idols, the fourth one is dedicated to Jain Tirthankaras.

Pandavleni Caves, Maharashtra

The caves, dating back from the 1st century BC to the 3rd century BC, are situated on the hills overlooking Nashik City, as per the Maharashtra Tourism website. The Pandavleni caves comprise 24 Buddhist rock-cut monuments carved by Buddhist monks, who sought solitude for meditation and peace. While the caves are not yet known to the tourists, the best time to climb up is in the morning, around sunrise.

Jogimara and Sitabenga Caves, Chhattisgarh

Situated deep in the heart of the Ramgarh hills, the Jogimara and Sitabenga caves are yet another set of lesser-known tourist attractions in the country. These date back to the 3rd century and have a natural stage, with the seats carved on the rocks. At first glimpse, it can be perceived that the caves were initially used by the performers to showcase their dances and other talents.

Udayagiri and Khandagiri Caves, Odisha

The set of caves situated in Bhubaneshwar is amongst the earliest Jain rock shelters, dating back to the 2nd century BC, according to Odisha Tourism.

The Udayagiri and Khandagiri caves were found during the reign of King Kharavela of the Mahameghavahana dynasty. Additionally, the carvings on the rocks and walls have huge elephant sculptures and the Hathigumpha inscription. The caves were used by Jain monks for their meditations and silence.

Barabar Caves, Bihar

The caves of Bihar were carved into the granite hills in the 3rd century and were commissioned during the reign of King Ashoka and his son, Dasharath. The Barabar Caves include carvings and scriptures that are older than Ajanta’s paintings and the Kailash temple in the Elephanta Caves. It is claimed that if anyone speaks inside the caves, their voice will reverberate in haunting echoes, as per The Times of India.