Mitchell Starc creates havoc with historic 10-for in Perth: Does what no other Aussie bowler has done in 35 years

Mitchell Starc has turned the first Ashes Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth into his playground. In the second innings of the match, he completed a ten-wicket haul in the game and dragged Australia back into a contest that had swung repeatedly on the first couple of days. The left-arm quick finished the match with figures of 10 for 113, becoming the first Australian seamer in 35 years to claim a ten-for in an Ashes Test, even as England put on a target of over 200 on a tricky Optus surface. Mitchell Starc with his team mates.(AFP)

England, who earlier bowled Australia out for 132 to seize control, were bundled out for 164 runs in their second innings, asking the home team to chase down 205 runs in the final innings of the game.

Starc joins a rare Ashes list

Starc’s ten-for was completed in a familiar fashion against a familiar opponent. Ben Stokes, on 2, was undone by a short of a length delivery that straightened late, forced an edge and carried to Steve Smith at second slip. It was Starc’s tenth wicket of the match and the 11th time he has dismissed Ben Stokes in Test cricket, underlining head-to-head dominance.

The haul puts Mitchell Starc alongside Craig McDermott, whose 11 for 157 at the WACA in the 1990-91 Ashes was the last time an Australian fast bowler took a ten-for in this rivalry. Starc’s 10/113 is now his best match return against England.

Starc’s second innings figures of 3 for 55 came on top of his seven-wicket demolition of England on Day 1. Across the match, he has dictated the tempo every time he has taken the ball, forcing England repeatedly to rebuild around a collapsing scorecard.

Speaking after his opening day brilliance, Starc said his approach had been unchanged despite Australia missing Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood. His brief, he explained, was to stay aggressive and hunt wickets rather than fret over economy rates, especially with the new ball. “It’s always been my role to be aggressive, look for wickets....I’ve never been one to worry about economy rates,” he told the reporters, summing up a method that has underpinned this performance as much as the conditions have.

As the Perth Test heads into its most mobile phase, the equation stands simple but tense: England have runs on the board, Australia are looking to attack and take down the target, and Starc’s ten-for has ensured that whatever the result, this Test will sit prominently in the statistical history of both the Optus Stadium and the Ashes.