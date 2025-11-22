Ashes 1st Test LIVE Score, AUS vs ENG: Australia to rely on late fightback from Brendan Doggett and Nathan Lyon with bat
Ashes 1st Test LIVE Score, Australia vs England: 19 wickets and hardly a moment to catch your breath. That was the story of Day 1 of the 2025 Ashes played at the Perth Stadium, with England probably taking the front seat in their contest against their old rivals, Australia. If the first day of a fresh Ashes series provides the omens for how the tour will go, England fans will be waking up early in their morning, feeling pretty happy with the circumstances....Read More
It was nothing short of a failure of a day for Australia, especially once they had bowled out England for 172 in the space of 33 overs. Coming into bat, Australia could only put up 123 runs and lost 9 wickets, a collapse being triggered after their batting order was forced into being shuffled around at the top.
Now, England will start Day 2 with the opportunity to wrap up the Australian innings and take a hefty first innings lead, on a surface that has proven difficult for run scoring, with a large and slow outfield, and extra bounce in the surface which has made value for shots very minimal.
Can Joe Root take notes from the Virat Kohli Perth playbook?
On top of that, with the pitch only expected to get flatter on Day 2 and Day 3, and conditions of batting improving in that period, the Bazball group will have intentions of putting up a big third innings score, matching what India did at this venue only a year ago as they beat Australia to start the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Their effort will be led by Joe Root, still hunting for that elusive century on Australian soil, and who will look to emulate what Virat Kohli managed 12 months ago.
Of course, Australia will have their own tricks up their sleeve, most notably Mitchell Starc, who delivered career-best figures with 7 wickets at the beginning of Day 1. That will feel like ages ago to the Australian fans, but remains cause for optimism nonetheless. In support will be Scott Boland, who is undoubtedly going to come back with a stronger performance than the one he managed against the likes of Harry Brook, who took him down in the first innings. Rounding out the bowling will be debutant Brendan Doggett and their massively experienced off spinner Nathan Lyon.
England just about have their noses ahead in Perth – but will they manage to secure the advantage and take a big lead?
