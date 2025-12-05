Kangana Ranaut celebrates traditions in vibrant Ladakhi wedding ensemble for a wedding

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut recently posted a picture on her Instagram, where she appeared in a traditional Ladakhi outfit. The actor was attending a winter wedding ceremony. Kangana Ranaut posted a picture on her Instagram in a traditional Ladakhi outfit as she attended a winter wedding.(Instagram/@kanganaranaut)

“Wedding season in India is also an opportunity to indulge in our traditions and culture. For a winter wedding that I attended last night here’s a mountain story,” Kangana wrote on her Instagram.

All about Kangana Ranaut's look

In the pictures on her Instagram, the actor was seen wearing a traditional Ladakhi outfit for a winter wedding. The quintessential attire, known as a Goncha, or also referred to as Kos or Suleman, is a traditional dress for Ladakhi women.

The Goncha is referred to a long, woolen robe designed to protect against the harsh Ladakhi climate.

Her outfit comprised a vibrant green Mogos gown by Namza Couture. She paired the gown with a traditional mustard Bok shawl and authentic Ladakhi jewellery, that included large, elaborate golden chandelier drop earrings that extended down towards her shoulders.

Namza Couture is brand based in Ladakh's Leh.

“Namza: A love affair with Ladakhi art, craft, and textiles. Every creation, an ode to the roots of Ladakh. Embracing Ethical & Slow Fashion,” read the brand's Instagram bio.

Next up, she chose a beautiful pahadi necklace that decorated her neck and extended lower to her chest. The jewellery featured a green pendant and beaded elements. Finally, she chose an absolutely beautiful hair piece that was an extension from her chandelier drop earrings towards her bun.

The actor chose a soft kind of makeup to go with her outfit. With nude shaded lips, hair neatly tied towards the back in a neat bun and kohled eyes, she added on to the look with a black bindi.

The actor chose a pair of nude stilettos, which elevated her entire look altogether.

Meera Sakhrani was behind the stunning makeup and styling. While Kangana's hair was done by Ravi, the beautiful pictures were clicked by photographer Riya David.