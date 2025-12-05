AFI releases list of 10 best TV shows of 2025. Here’s a look at all who made the cut

The American Film Institute (AFI) has released its ‘Best Movies’ and ‘Best Shows’ list for 2025. Critically acclaimed British TV drama Adolescence as well as The Diplomat, The Lowdown, Pluribus and Severance are among the shows selected. Pluribus has been created by Breaking Bad fame Vincce Gilligan.

Here’s taking a closer look at all these shows and what they were about:

AFI’s Top 10 TV shows of 2025

Adolescence

This British four-part series from Netflix focused on a 13-year-old child who is arrested for the murder of a girl from his class. This series explored themes of toxic masculinity and the dynamics within a family that can lead to horrible consequences. This show was highly praised by both critics and viewers and won eight Primetime Emmys, according to IMDb.

Andor

A prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the show goes five years back from the period of the movie and is centered on Cassian Andor, the lead character. He is shown as a disinterested spectator who transforms into a rebel with a cause. The show won several Emmys and was well-received by fans of the Star Wars franchise.

Death by Lightning

This historical drama by Netflix focuses on James Garfield, the 20th President of the United States, and Charles Guiteau, the person who assassinated him. It starred Michael Shannon, Matthew Macfadyen and Nick Offerman and was created by Mike Makowsky.

The Diplomat

The Netflix drama, starring Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell and David Gyasi, is about a US diplomat who receives a high-profile posting in London and has to deal with problems both in her personal and professional life.

The Lowdown

Starring and executive produced by Ethan Hawke, this drama focuses on the exploits of citizen journalist Lee Raybon, who is in the process of uncovering dirty secrets of the Washberg family.

The Pitt

The Pitt focuses on the trials and tribulations of medical professionals who have to work in a high-pressure environment and deal with both personal crises and professional challenges.

Pluribus

A very ambitious show that is centered on the incredible premise of an alien virus that makes everyone happy and the fight of ‘the most miserable person’ to restore normalcy. It was highly rated and received positive reviews, including four stars from The Guardian.

Severance

A sci-fi drama, this show focuses on an office whose workers’ memories have been surgically divided between their personal and professional lives. The arrival of a new colleague starts a process where the employees discover the reality, as per Rotten Tomatoes.

The Studio

An engrossing look at the dynamics inside a film studio where the boss and his team try to satisfy both their creative urges and the demands of the market.

Task

As per Rotten Tomatoes, this show is set in the suburbs of Philadelphia and follows an FBI agent as he seeks to get to the bottom of a string of robberies behind which lies an unusual criminal.

FAQs

How many Primetime Emmys did ‘Adolescence’ win?

The British drama won eight Primetime Emmys.

Who is the central character of the show ‘The Diplomat’?

The show centers on Kate Wyler, a US diplomat who assumes charge as Ambassador to the UK.

Which American President is at the center of Netflix’s drama ‘Death by Lightning’?

James Garfield, the 20th President of the United States, is the focus of this series.