Amazon Prime Video trolled during Lions vs Cowboys TNF; ‘thinking about turning it off’

Amazon Prime Video appeared to run into some issues on Thursday. Several people complained about the quality of streaming. At the time of writing, majority of people on Downdetector logged problems with video streaming. Several people complained about the quality of streaming on Amazon Prime Video.(X/@psomkar1)

Given that NFL games air tonight, several people expressed rage at not being able to see them how they wanted.

“We're thinking about turning it off here at the shop. It's giving us epileptic seizures,” a person commented X, to which Amazon Help replied, "We're sorry for the inconvenience. Here are some common troubleshooting steps, and if you're still experiencing issues, please contact us by clicking the “Start chatting”.

At the time of writing, Downdetector logged a dip in numbers.

Complains about Prime Video service

Several people voiced frustrations with Prime Video's service. “Prime TV is already lagging and freezing before the game even starts. Horrible network,” a person said on X. Another added, “Is it me or has the Prime stream quality fallen off a cliff?.”

Yet another person noted that there was no issue with their internet speed, yet Prime Video ran into problems. Notably, streaming platforms can sometimes not function properly if the internet connection is not stable. “My internet speeds are blazing and yet I can’t get past 2 minutes of Amazon prime TNF without it pausing. This is ridiculous. @PrimeVideo BE BETTER. Which garbage and now I’m not watching it.”

In the meanwhile, one person also slammed the interface on the platform. “@AmazonVideo is the absolute worst interface streaming on TVs, where everyone wants to watch football. Terrible terrible interface. Impossible to fast forward and rewind. Light years behind. Please fix!!!!!,” a person wrote.

The Lions vs Cowboys TNF game is on and Detroit Lions lead Dallas Cowboys by 10-3, at the time of writing.