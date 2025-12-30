Taylor Swift hands out generous tip to stadium staff, leaves employee in tears: ‘My whole paycheck…’

Taylor Swift's kindness has left the staff at the Arrowhead Stadium in tears following a Kansas City Chiefs game. The 36-year-old personally tipped several employees for working on Christmas Day. Catering attendant Robyn Gentry narrated the incident in a social media post, gushing over the pop singer's generosity. File photo of Taylor Swift(HT_PRINT)

Taylor Swift hands out generous tip to stadium staff

Gentry shared an emotional Facebook post titled “If Taylor handed you money would you frame it?!!” She recalled coming across the Midnights hitmaker while doing her “end of season to do list” and chatting with her colleagues. After the security went through, Donna Kelce came out. She was followed by her son, Travis Kelce, and Swift.

“She was running around telling everyone merry Christmas and came towards me, saying thank you so much for working on Christmas, please take this, Merry Christmas,” Gentry said of Swift, explaining that her “mind just froze” upon meeting the Fate of Ophelia singer.

Gentry went on to say, “Of course I said Merry Christmas and thank you so much,” adding that Kelce and Swift were “smiling so big” and kept wishing everyone Merry Christmas and thanked the stadium staff for working on the festival.

Only after the couple had gone did Gentry see what Swift handed her - $600. “My whole paycheck for two weeks,” she said of the generous tip, adding, “I had just dropped that much for Christmas for 8 kids. I immediately started crying.” The stadium staffer further revealed that after going back home, she could not “bring myself to spend it. So I framed one.”

In her heartfelt post, Gentry attached photos of the $600 tip she received and the $100 bill she had framed. “Still havent spent any but I wanted to share the story with people who will appreciate it with me,” she continued before calling Swift and Kelce “beautifully kind people.” “Its very true, incredible and very kind people. Merry Christmas and Happy Birthday to me.”