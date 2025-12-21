Is Travis Kelce going to retire? Kansas City Chiefs tight end breaks silence with 8-word message

Travis Kelce's future with the Chiefs is uncertain as they are eliminated from playoffs. With retirement talks and an expiring contract, he balances business interests and possible broadcasting opportunities while maintaining a focus on football.(Getty Images via AFP) Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs is out of the Super Bowl race and may consider retirement as his contract expires. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will not participate in a Super Bowl this year, as the Chiefs have already been removed from postseason contention with three weeks left in the season. This implies that in a matter of weeks, Kelce will need to make a decision concerning his future with the team.

Kelce has faced challenges in maintaining his performance, and with his contract set to expire at the conclusion of the regular season, supporters have started urging him to retire from the game.

Kelce eyeing retirement: report

A reliable source associated with the 10-time Pro Bowler informed The US Sun that Kelce has already started preparing for his retirement.

His New Heights podcast, co-hosted with his brother Jason, continues to thrive, drawing in significant sponsorships and intentions to take the show on tour.

Kelce possesses multiple business ventures, which include co-owning a restaurant alongside Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes, and he is also looking into investments in vineyards.

Also Read: Taylor Swift at Chiefs vs Texans SNF amid Travis Kelce wedding talks? Latest update

The well-known tight end has a lot on his plate with Taylor Swift's widely anticipated wedding next summer.

Despite the fact that his post-football plans have been in the works “for some time,” the source suggests that Kelce wants to maintain close ties to the game.

One possibility being contemplated is following Jason into the broadcasting arena — inspired by the former Eagles star’s achievements on ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

Did Kelce react to retirement reports?

Now that the season is ending faster than he anticipated, Kelce has deal with the consequences of his choice a little sooner. Despite the Chiefs' elimination from playoff contention, Kelce is still reluctant to discuss his impending decision.

Following his refusal to engage with the media after last week’s defeat against the Los Angeles Chargers, the star tight end has finally spoken out this week, delivering an eight-word statement regarding the current situation: "I’m focused on trying to win football games," Men's Journal reported.