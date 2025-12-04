Travis Kelce reveals he and Taylor Swift have never argued in their 2.5-year relationship

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has made a surprising confession about his relationship with pop sensation Taylor Swift. On the December 3 episode of the New Heights podcast, Travis revealed that he and Taylor have never fought. “It’s only been two-and-a-half years, and I haven’t gotten into an argument. Never once,” he said. Travis Kelce reveals he and Taylor Swift never fight(Instagram/taylorswift)

Travis and Taylor have not argued once in their relationship

The NFL player made this remark during a conversation with actor George Clooney. Travis brought up Clooney’s April interview on CBS Mornings, where the actor said he and his wife, Amal Clooney, had never argued in their 10 years of marriage. While confirming his statement, Clooney joked, “Shall we ask you the same questions?”

To this, Travis said he and Taylor have “not gotten into an argument. “Never once." Clooney replied, “Honestly... Neither of us are going to win the argument. So, why get in it?”

Taylor Swift on their connection

While Taylor Swift has never publicly said that she and Travis don’t fight, she has shared why they get along so well. During an October interview on BBC Radio 2’s The Scott Mills Breakfast Show, Taylor praised Travis’s passion for his work. “The coolest thing about Travis is that he is so passionate about what he does, that me being passionate about what I do, it connects us,” she said.

Taylor added, “There’s no point in time where he’s gonna be like, ‘I’m really upset that you’re still making the music.’”

Mutual support in their careers

Despite occasional rumors suggesting Taylor might want Travis to retire from football, insiders say that is not the case. A source told Us Weekly, “Taylor will support him either way.” Another insider added that the couple “work so well together. They’re still madly in love, and their relationship just keeps getting better and better.”

Travis, who is known for making humorous and sometimes wild statements on his podcast, previously joked about everything from food to lifestyle. But this claim about never arguing with Taylor seems to be one of his most serious revelations yet.