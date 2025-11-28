Travis Kelce retirement row: Chiefs star makes big statement vs Cowboys; ‘he is number 1’

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) warms up prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect) Travis Kelce might have dismissed all retirement rumors with a stellar show against the Dallas Cowboys at the Thanksgiving game on Thursday Travis Kelce might have dismissed all retirement rumors with a stellar show against the Dallas Cowboys at the Thanksgiving game on Thursday. Even as fans looked for the No. 87's fiancée, Taylor Swift, in the crowd, the 36-year-old scored a brilliant touchdown to impress Chiefs' supporters.

“I think we all came into this season thinking that this would for sure be Travis Kelce's last season, but he's been playing like he has year(s) left,” Chiefs reporter Pete Sweeney posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Travis Kelce playing this great at 36 years old isn’t being talked about enough. His longevity isn’t appreciated enough,” another fan tweeted.

Travis Kelce's top show

With Kansas trailing the Cowboys all through the first half, Kelce came through. He handed Mahomes and co the lead just before the second quarter started. The 36-year-old connected with Patrick Mahomes for a two-yard touchdown.

In Q2, Kelce again came alive. He took a 22-yard grab from Mahomes to keep his team in contention.

Travis Kelce retirement talks

There was a lot of chatter around Kelce's retirement even before the season started. He, however, told ESPN that the Chiefs deserved clarity before the offseason.

“You know, seeing my brother go through it … I want to give the Chiefs a good opportunity to know whether I come back or not,” he said. “I’d like to make that decision before they’ve got to get draft picks and free agency opens up.”

The star TE added that he will only think of his future after the season is over. Kelce is currently on a $34.25 million contract.

"Whether [the team] wants me back or not, it's one of those things where I'd like to make that decision before they've got to get draft picks and free agency opens up," he said. “So, all of that will be at the end of the season and I won't be thinking about it until then.”