Mission Shakti: UP DGP issues fresh SOPs to strengthen centres at every police station

The director general of police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna has issued a comprehensive set of directions for the effective functioning of Mission Shakti Centres established at all police stations across the state. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The circular states that the centres are intended to provide women victims with immediate, sensitive and holistic assistance from the moment they arrive at a police station until the disposal of their complaints.

He noted the need to further improve their functioning through strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Under the new directions, all Mission Shakti Centres will be equipped with functional computers, internet connectivity, power backup through inverters or generators, and other essential digital infrastructure. Police units have been instructed to immediately replace faulty equipment or provide new systems wherever required to ensure uninterrupted services.

Recognising mobility as a key challenge, the DGP has directed that centres lacking dedicated vehicles should arrange transportation through Dial-112 or other available police vehicles to ensure prompt assistance and safe movement of women victims whenever necessary.

The order also highlights the shortage of dedicated personnel at several centres and describes the situation as a matter of concern. It directs district police chiefs to ensure adequate deployment of trained women police personnel exclusively for Mission Shakti Centres.

The DGP has also put in place a multi-layered monitoring mechanism. Police station in-charges, circle officers, additional superintendents of police and district police chiefs have been directed to conduct regular inspections of Mission Shakti Centres to review infrastructure, records, service delivery and compliance with prescribed procedures.

Senior officers at the police headquarters will also undertake periodic reviews and issue corrective directions wherever deficiencies are found.

The circular further stresses that Mission Shakti Centres should not function merely as complaint desks but also act as a coordination hub for rehabilitation and support services. Police have been instructed to establish close coordination with agencies such as Women Helpline-181, One Stop Centres, the Women Welfare Department, District Legal Services Authority, Health Department, Child Protection Units and other government departments to facilitate legal aid, medical care, counselling, shelter and rehabilitation for victims.