‘Taylor Swift is pregnant…': Podcaster goes on a Travis Kelce rant amid retirement rumors

Sports podcaster Bill Simmons set off a wave of speculation about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after casually suggesting on his podcast that the Kansas City Chiefs star is ‘having a kid with her’. Travis Kelce, left, and Taylor Swift pose after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills(AP)

His remark, which came as he reacted to the Chiefs’ latest loss to the Tennessee Titans, quickly fueled pregnancy rumors online despite there being no confirmation or supporting evidence.

Simmons was urging Kelce to consider shutting down his season early, noting the tight end’s high-profile life off the field.

“It was officially a ‘Feel bad for Kelce,’” he said. “Guy’s a Hall of Famer, he’s getting married to Taylor Swift, having a kid with her, probably flies everywhere private, has private security everywhere he goes.”

The podcaster went on to argue that Kelce should prioritize his long-term well-being as the Chiefs play out the remainder of a disappointing campaign. “And he’s just kind of running around this f***ing Titans game, trying not to get hurt,” Simmons continued. “Fake an injury. Just fake an injury and end the thing.”

Neither Swift’s team nor Simmons’ representatives immediately offered clarification after the comment was made.

Meanwhile, fans reacted. “I love that he knows that she’s pregnant but isn’t sure if he flies private or not LOL," one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Rumors around Swift and Kelce starting a family have circulated since their engagement, with several reports suggesting both are open to the idea when the timing feels right. In August, a source told Us Weekly that the couple may ‘not wait too long’ to begin their ‘dream’ family and noted that Swift is ‘in a great space in her career and with her success and she can take some time away’.

The outlet also reported that the two ‘absolutely want’ to welcome children together.

Travis Kelce retiring?

Kelce is yet to take a call on his retirement. The star TE was visibly emotional during the Chiefs' Christmas game against the Broncos. If he retires, that would go down as his final appearance at Arrowhead.

"You know it's, you only get a few of those where you just get to stand there and appreciate 60-70,000 Chiefs fans screaming for you. I always embrace that moment, man," Kelce said Thursday night. "It's fun. Hopefully I got everybody fired up for it."