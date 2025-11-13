The Traitors season 4 cast revealed: Lisa Rinna, Donna Kelce, Colton Underwood and more join the game

Peacock has released the full lineup for season 4 of The Traitors - and it is a roster packed with reality legends, athletes, and pop culture favourites. The Emmy-winning series, hosted by Alan Cumming, is heading back to the Scottish Highlands with 23 new contestants ready to lie, bluff, and backstab their way to a $250,000 prize. The new cast portraits dropped on November 11, along with a short teaser that gave fans a first glimpse of the chaos to come. The Traitors season 4 cast lineup(Instagram/peacock)

The Traitors season 4 cast

Season 4’s cast list reads like a who’s who of modern entertainment. According to E! News, here is the full lineup:

From Bravo: Lisa Rinna (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City), Porsha Williams (The Real Housewives of Atlanta), Caroline Stanbury (The Real Housewives of Dubai), and Candiace Dillard Bassett (The Real Housewives of Potomac).

Reality and competition veterans: Colton Underwood (The Bachelor), Tiffany Mitchell and Ian Terry (Big Brother), Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho, Natalie Anderson, and Rob Cesternino (Survivor), Monét X Change (RuPaul’s Drag Race), and Mark Ballas (Dancing With the Stars).

Sports and entertainment icons: Olympians Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, Love Island USA stars Rob Rausch and Maura Higgins, and Top Chef host Kristen Kish.

Hollywood and music stars: Stephen Colletti (Laguna Beach, One Tree Hill), actor Michael Rapaport, comedian Ron Funches, and singer Eric Nam.

And, of course, Donna Kelce, whose presence has already become one of the season’s most talked-about casting moves.

What fans can expect from season 4

As E! News describes, The Traitors season 4 promises a new level of scheming. The series will once again pit the “Faithfuls” against the “Traitors,” all vying to uncover - or conceal - hidden identities while surviving elaborate mind games under Alan Cumming’s sharp and theatrical supervision.

Last season ended with Dylan Efron, Gabby Windey, Lord Ivar Mountbatten and Dolores Catania managing to eliminate all the Traitors and share the grand prize - though keeping that secret for nearly a year before the finale aired proved tough.

The new season premieres January 8, 2026, on Peacock, with fans already speculating which stars might outsmart the rest - and who might crumble under pressure.