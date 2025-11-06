Search
Erika Kirk's ‘fake tears’ at TPUSA event gets Emmy winners' reaction: ‘George Burns once said…’

ByShamik Banerjee
Published on: Nov 06, 2025 07:11 am IST

A viral video allegedly showing Erika Kirk's faking tears at a Charlie Kirk memorial drew reactions, including from John Cleese.

Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, has taken over his organization, Turning Point USA, as its new CEO. The former Miss Arizona is carrying out the work of Charlie Kirk, attending TPUSA's events on various college campuses. One video, in particular, has gone viral with allegations that Erika Kirk is putting up "fake tears."

Erika Kirk speaks at a memorial for her husband Charlie Kirk.(AP)
Erika Kirk speaks at a memorial for her husband Charlie Kirk.(AP)

The video in question allegedly shows Erika Kirk putting on tear-inducing solution on her eye in the backstage before going up to speak at a memorial for Charlie Kirk. The video was shared by Emmy-award-winning comedian John Cleese with a reaction that also went viral.

"As George Burns once said 'Sincerity is the key. If you can fake that, the sky's the limit,'" Cleese wrote.

This story is being updated.

