Erika Kirk appears to address Candace Owens' Charlie Kirk assassination theories: ‘Going to impact...’

Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk appeared to address Candace Owens' assassination theories when speaking to Jesse Watters of Fox News. She was asked about the theories doing the rounds about her husband Charlie's killing. Erika Kirk is now the CEO of Turning Point USA after Charlie's assassination.(REUTERS)

The 31-year-old TPUSA founder was fatally shot when attending an event at the Utah Valley University on September 10, and in the wake of Charlie Kirk's assassination, several theories have been put forth by former TPUSA member, Owens, on her podcast. This includes alleging Israel's role in his slaying as well.

Read More: Erika Kirk-JD Vance hug row: Body language expert makes massive revelation about VP's actions

Responding to Watters' question, Erika Kirk explained how she'd isolated from all the news for some time and needed to be there for her kids and TPUSA.

What Erika Kirk said during interview

Erika noted that when the killing went down, her phone had run out of battery, and was dead. She added that she'd then isolated deliberately, realizing she needed to be there for her two children and for TPUSA – whose CEO she's now become. Erika added that everyone grieves differently.

“How does somebody become so radicalized that they can justify it in their own heads?,” she asked. Erika noted her husband's role in the discourse in the US, and added that people must have questions about his death, but requested that they show some ‘grace’. Speaking about themselves, she said that they had to ‘relive’ it everyday.

Erika noted that there was no social media and AI during previous assassinations, and pointed to the numerous fake images that had done the rounds in the wake of Charlie's killing. “Please pray and consider and think about whatever you put online, because it'll impact their kids in the future,” Erika said. She added that she didn't want their kids to go online years from now and stumble across something of the sort. Admitting that everyone close to Charlie must be going through a tough time and must be trying to process his grace, the widow firmly stated that ‘some grace would be nice’.

Her remarks come on the same day that Owens revealed the alleged presence of Israeli-linked phones on campus when Charlie was shot. Notably, Owens has not provided proof to back any of the theories she's come up with. Authorities have arrested Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old Utah native, who is now charged with murder in the case, and could get the death penalty if found guilty. Erika Kirk has pushed to have cameras in the courtroom in the interest of transparency in the case.