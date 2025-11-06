Charlie Kirk's death: Candace Owens drops fresh bombshell on 'Israel-linked phones'

Candace Owens, who has alleged a federal cover-up of Charlie Kirk's death, has dropped a fresh claim around the assassination. She told her viewers that the FBI has found signals of '12 Israeli cell phones' around Utah Valley University at the time of Kirk's killing. Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk. (Candace Owens/YouTube, REUTERS/David Ryder/File Photo )

Owens claims the revelation has "spooked" Washington as they investigate Kirk's death. According to her, 12 cellphones, which were registered in Israel, were "on the ground" at Utah Valley University on the afternoon of September 10 when Kirk was shot dead.

However, as with most of her claims, she has not provided any evidence to substantiate them, saying only that the NSA and the FBI are aware of it.

Here's her video:

22-year-old Tyler Robinson of Utah was identified as the suspect in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk.

Also read: Fact-check: No, Tyler Robinson wasn't released from prison, his next hearing is in January

Candace Owens Allegations

Candace Owens has been at the forefront of conspiracy theories surrounding the death of Charlie Kirk. She has alleged the involvement of Israel in Kirk's death and a cover-up by the federal authorities. Despite there being no evidence, her claims have gone viral, with many falling for them.

She had earlier alleged that Charlie Kirk was experiencing some friction with his Jewish donors and had a meeting with some of them, which was also attended by actor Bill Ackman, just before his death. She alleged that the meeting did not end on good terms. Ackman has denied the claims.

Among a host of other wild claims, she has since released texts Charlie Kirk sent in a group chat expressing frustrations with his Israeli donors.