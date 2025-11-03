Charlie Kirk to be honored at Israel’s 2025 Christian Media Summit for his ‘stand for truth,’ Candace Owens reacts

Charlie Kirk will be posthumously honored at Israel’s 2025 Christian Media Summit, Israel War Room shared on X. The post added that the slain Turning Point USA founder’s wife, Erika Kirk, will accept the award on her husband’s behalf. Charlie Kirk to be honored at Israel’s 2025 Christian Media Summit (Photo by JONATHAN ERNST / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

“Charlie Kirk, founder of @TPUSA, will be posthumously honored at Israel’s 2025 Christian Media Summit in recognition of his courageous stand for truth and steadfast support of Israel, @StarrJPost reports,” the post reads. “@MrsErikaKirk will accept the award on her husband’s behalf — a moving tribute to a man who inspired millions to stand with Israel when it mattered most.”

It added, “The Pillars of Jerusalem Award, inspired by the verse teaching that the world stands upon justice, truth, and peace, will also be presented to @DouglasKMurray, @YaelEckstein, and Dr. Jürgen Bühler.”

Candace Owens shared the post, writing, “Is this real? Because WOW.”

What we know about the event

The same information was confirmed by the Government Press Office in a statement, as reported by The Times of Israel. Israel is hosting more than 100 influential Christian figures for the event. The event includes an award ceremony honoring some participants for their “exceptional contribution” to Israeli public diplomacy worldwide, the GPO said, The four-day summit is being organized alongside the Foreign Ministry and the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews.

“Over 100 representatives of leading Christian media outlets, opinion leaders, religious figures, and heads of organizations from various countries” are expected to attend, the GPO said. It added that the summit aims “to deepen understanding of Israeli society, confront the phenomenon of antisemitism on social networks, and present Israel as an innovative, diverse, and open nation.”

Four months before Kirk’s assassination, he wrote a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticizing Israel’s efforts on social media. He recommended ways for Israel to improve its public diplomacy.

Kirk, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Tyler Robinson on September 10 during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem.