Candace Owens slams Kash Patel's defense of girlfriend Alexis Wilkins amid FBI jet use row: ‘Not a serious nation’

FBI Director Kash Patel on Sunday put out a lengthy post on X, outlining how he was focused on the bureau's work and also mounted a defense for girlfriend Alexis Wilkins. His actions were slammed by conservative political commentator and former Turning Point USA member Candace Owens. Candace Owens has already pointed fingers at the FBI and by extension, director Patel over their handling of the Charlie Kirk assassination.(X/@GeneralMCNews, @Victoria00025)

Patel's actions come amid a controversy over the FBI Director using an agency jet to see his girlfriend, Wilkins, perform the national anthem at a wrestling event. Bloomberg Law reported that the bureau has fired a top official who worked there for 27 years as the director was enraged by media reports of him using the jet. Steven Palmer lost his job as the head of the FBI’s critical incident response group, which handles major security threats and oversees the agency's jet fleet.

The FBI director on X wrote “I am proud of the work of this FBI. We’re taking violent criminals off the streets in record numbers, crushing the fentanyl crisis, dismantling cartels, saving children, hunting down terrorists — and so much more.” He added, “Let me be clear: we will not be distracted by baseless rumors or the noise from uninformed internet anarchists and the fake news.”

Patel's rant about ‘baseless rumors’ and ‘fake news’ comes amid an Associated Press report citing a Michigan lawyer who claimed that the Halloween terror plot that the FBI director described never existed. The lawyer, Amir Makled, who is representing a man from Dearborn who was detained in connection, on Saturday, said that authorities hadn't given him much information about the investigation but on reviewing the matter, he'd concluded there was no terror event planned. The lawyer reportedly is not expecting charges to be filed either, as per AP.

Meanwhile the FBI director dedicated the rest of his post to the defense of his girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins.

What Kash Patel said about Alexis Wilkins

Patel continued “I’ve always said — criticize me all you want. But going after the people doing great work, my personal life, or those around me is a total disgrace.”

Then, he spoke about Wilkins, stating “The disgustingly baseless attacks against Alexis — a true patriot and the woman I’m proud to call my partner in life — are beyond pathetic.” Cheering on his girlfriend, the FBI director added, “she is a rock-solid conservative and a country music sensation who has done more for this nation than most will in ten lifetimes. I’m so blessed she’s in my life.”

Patel continued the admonishment, saying that 'attacking' Wilkins was not just wrong, but also ‘cowardly’. He added that it jeopardized their safety. “My love of family will always be my cornerstone, and you will never tear that down or keep me from them,” Patel also said.

The FBI director concluded, “I and this FBI will stay laser-focused on our mission and continue the reform we promised — rebuilding this Bureau from the ground up. And to our supposed allies staying silent — your silence is louder than the clickbait haters.”

Candace Owens slams Kash Patel's post

Owens slammed Patel's post, saying “I don’t care about Alexis one way or another.” The former TPUSA member added that the thing to be pointed out was the head of the FBI tweeting out in defense of his girlfriend. “Not a wife— but a girlfriend,” Owens added.

“We are just not a serious nation whatsoever,” she lamented.

Notably, Owens has already pointed fingers at the FBI and by extension, director Patel over their handling of the Charlie Kirk assassination. Among many of the conspiracy theories Owens has had, one alleges Israel's involvement. However, she has not provided any proof regarding the same.