Erika Kirk announced $175M Charlie Kirk legacy academy? Viral claim explained

Viral claims have been made that Erika Kirk announced a $175 million academy that would continue the legacy of Charlie Kirk. As per the claims made by unverified profiles, the plan is to name it the Kirk Academy of Hope. It is intended to be the nation's first boarding school for orphans and homeless children, these posts claimed. They further claimed that the institute would be opened in Chicago. Erika Kirk vowed to continue Charlie Kirk's legacy following his assassination on September 10.(Getty Images via AFP)

Profiles making and sharing the claim were seen on several social media platforms including X, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads. One person sharing the post on Facebook, wrote, “ERIKA KIRK SHOCKED AMERICA: In a groundbreaking announcement that’s inspiring millions, Erika Kirk has signed a $175 million contract to build The Charlie Kirk Legacy Academy — the nation’s first boarding school for orphans and homeless students, set to open in Chicago.” The person added, “Join us in making a difference. Support the Charlie Kirk Legacy Academy today and help give orphaned and homeless children the future they deserve.”

The claim was shared on X as well, with one person writing “This is a very bad idea. Republicans shouldn’t be allowed to set up things like that for children…”.

Did Erika Kirk announce a Charlie Kirk legacy academy?

The posts, some of which were made on October 30, claimed that the announcement was made in Chicago. However, there are no reports of Erika Kirk attending any event in Chicago on that day.

Erika Kirk, the current Turning Point USA CEO, was seen at the Ole Miss event on October 29. The event was part of TPUSA and Erika Kirk's efforts to continue what her husband the founder of the organization, Charlie Kirk, had begun. Charlie Kirk, 31, was fatally shot and killed when attending an event at the Utah Valley University on September 10.

Further, there is no official confirmation from TPUSA or Erika Kirk's official social media handles about any such institute coming up.

Grok also fact-checked the post, saying: “Yes, this appears fake. No official announcements from Turning Point USA, Erika Kirk, or credible news sources confirm a $175 million Charlie Kirk Legacy Academy in Chicago. The story circulates only on social media with identical sensational phrasing, lacking verification, and TPUSA's site mentions no such project. It's likely a hoax exploiting Kirk's recent death.”