Did Erika Kirk fly on Air Force Two with JD Vance for the Ole Miss event? Here's the truth

Erika Kirk and US Vice President JD Vance have been the center of huge social media buzz after their viral hug at Turning Point USA's event at the University of Mississippi. Social media started speculating that Erika Kirk and JD Vance could be dating, though there is no confirmation. JD Vance greets Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk's widow, during a Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi.(AFP)

Amid that, one issue, in particularly, caused a storm. Claims surfaced that Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, who now heads TPUSA as its CEO, traveled with JD Vance on Air Force Two for the event at Ole Miss on October 29. This further fueled rumors about a possible romantic relationship between the two.

But are the claims true? Photos and videos showed that JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance boarding Air Force Two from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on October 29. The Vice President and the Second Lady were escorted by their usual security detail as they boarded the plane and left for Oxford, Mississippi. Erika Kirk was not seen with them.

Here's a video of JD Vance and Usha Vance boarding Air Force Two to leave for Mississippi. Erika Kirk is not seen here.

Erika Kirk was last seen with JD Vance on Air Force Two when they brought the casket of Charlie Kirk from Utah, where he was fatally shot on September 10, to Arizona, for his funeral and the burial.

JD Vance 'Dating' Erika Kirk: Rumors Explained

JD Vance headlined the TPUSA event at Ole Miss on October 29, along with Erika Kirk. As Vance took the stage, he and Erika Kirk shared an emotional hug, which set the internet on fire with talks about the duo potentially dating.

Speculation that JD Vance could divorce Usha Vance and marry Erika Kirk also went viral. Additionally, in her speech, Erika Kirk said, “No one will ever replace my husband, but I do see some similarities in JD.” It only added to the speculations.

Here's the viral video:

However, as of now, Erika Kirk has not confirmed a relationship as she grieves the death of her husband, Charlie Kirk, just six years after their marriage. They have two children, a son and a daughter.