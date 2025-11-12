Amy Schumer wipes Instagram clean, says she deleted old posts ‘for no reason’ after weight loss journey

Amy Schumer has wiped her Instagram clean and started over - without explanation. The 44-year-old comedian deleted every photo from her account this week and uploaded just one new post on Tuesday, November 11. The new photo shows Amy posing in a beautiful Valentino Red Silk-Wool Heart Mini Dress paired with Chanel shoes, smiling and looking confident. Amy Schumer deletes all pre-weight-loss pictures(Instagram/amyschumer)

Her caption was short and casual: “I actually left my house tonight. Who’s proud? I’m feeling good and happy. Deleted my old pics for no reason!”

Take a look at it here:

Before the big reset, Amy had shared a screenshot of her very first Instagram post on her Stories. “My first ever Insta post. I’m gonna erase them all cause why not?” she wrote, teasing the clean sweep.

The move comes just weeks after a series of posts showing her ongoing weight loss journey, which she has spoken about openly - from failed attempts with Ozempic to her “great” results with Mounjaro earlier this year.

Amy has been candid about her health challenges for years, including her experience with endometriosis, perimenopause, and most recently, Cushing syndrome.

Back in January, she told Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show that she had a “horrible experience” with Ozempic. “I have this gene, GDF15, which makes you extremely prone to nausea, which is why I was so sick during my pregnancy,” she said. “So, I tried Ozempic almost three years ago, and I was, like, bedridden. I was like, vomiting - and then you have no energy. But other people take it, and they’re all good. So, God bless them," she explained.

After stopping Ozempic, Amy began a different treatment plan to help with her symptoms. By March 2025, she shared that she was using Mounjaro, another GLP-1 medication, and was finally feeling “great.”

Advocating for women’s health

Amy has also been using her platform to speak up about women’s health and body image. In 2024, after revealing her Cushing syndrome diagnosis, she posted a video saying she wanted to help women feel empowered about their changing bodies.

“The shaming and criticism of our ever-changing bodies is something I have dealt with and witnessed for a long time. I want so much for women to love themselves and be relentless when fighting for their own health in a system that usually doesn't believe them,” she said.