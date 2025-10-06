Amy Schumer stuns fans with dramatic weight loss in new vacation photos

Comedian and actress Amy Schumer posted a new Instagram picture on October 4, showing off her weight loss. The picture came from her recent Las Vegas vacation with friends Alex Saks and Jillian Bell, according to People. In the pictures, she looked happy and carefree with her girls. Amy Schumer wows fans with major weight loss transformation, shares striking new photo: ‘Legs for days’

Amy Schumer shows off weight loss

Amy Schumer wore a Miu Miu button-down mini shirt dress paired with black heels, confidently posing beside her pals. Her slimmer figure was immediately noticeable, prompting fans and celebrities alike to flood the comments section with praise.

“Amy … legs need to come out more!!!” wrote skincare expert Georgia Louise, while filmmaker Lee Daniels commented, “Skinnnnnnnny mommmmma.” The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs added, “Ok legs for days!!🔥🔥❤️,” referencing Schumer’s toned legs that caught everyone’s attention.

Amy Schumer on using Ozempic

Schumer has long been open about her body transformation and health journey. According to PEOPLE, she previously revealed that she underwent liposuction in 2022 and also experimented with weight loss medications like Ozempic and Mounjaro.

However, Schumer said her experience with Ozempic was difficult. During a January interview on The Howard Stern Show, she explained, “I tried Ozempic almost three years ago, and I was, like, bedridden. I was vomiting — and then you have no energy. But other people take it, and they’re all good. So, God bless them.”

She added that due to her GDF15 gene, which causes extreme nausea, the side effects weren’t worth it. “I couldn’t even throw a ball back and forth with my son,” Schumer said, referring to her 6-year-old son Gene David, whom she shares with husband Chris Fischer.

Speaking on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2023, Schumer encouraged honesty among public figures, saying, “Everyone has been lying, saying, ‘Oh, smaller portions.’ Like shut the f*** up. You are on Ozempic or one of those things or you got work done. Just stop. Be real with the people.”

Recently, Schumer says she’s found something that works for her, hormone therapy (estrogen and progesterone for premenopause) and Mounjaro, which helps with energy, skin, and hair. “I’m having a really good experience, so I wanted to keep it real with you about that,” she wrote on Instagram in March.

FAQs

1. How much weight has Amy Schumer lost?

Amy Schumer has not shared an exact number, but her new Instagram photos show a noticeably slimmer figure.

2. What weight loss drugs did Amy Schumer use?

Amy Schumer has spoken openly about trying Ozempic and Mounjaro, both GLP-1 medications often prescribed for type 2 diabetes and weight loss. She said Ozempic caused severe nausea, but Mounjaro has given her positive results.

3. What did Amy Schumer say about being honest about weight loss?

Amy Schumer has encouraged transparency, saying that celebrities should “be real with people” about using treatments or medications.