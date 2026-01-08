Tim Walz, other Minnesota Democrats condemn ICE shooting of woman, ‘Governing by reality TV’

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz spoke out on Wednesday after a woman was fatally shot by an ICE officer in Minneapolis. According to The Mirror US, he criticized the Trump administration’s “reality TV” style of governance, which he said fuels “fear, headlines and conflict.” “What we’re seeing is the consequences of governance designed to generate fear..." Walz said. (AP)

"And today, that recklessness cost someone their life,” he added, telling federal officials, “You’ve done enough.”

Walz added that Minnesota does not need “any further help from the federal government.”

Walz also urged Minnesotans to protest safely.