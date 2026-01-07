Minneapolis ICE shooting update: First details on victim emerge; big warning to Trump admin amid protests

Minneapolis shooting update: Authorities reported a shooting involving ICE agents near East 34th Street and Portland Avenue, Minneapolis, on Wednesday. Witnesses from the scene told local reporters that a woman was shot in her car. Videos from the scene emerged, showing an airbag, covered in blood, out in a car. Federal law enforcement officers stand near a roadblock at Portland Avenue and East 32nd Street, Wednesday (AP)

“We are aware of a shooting involving federal law enforcement near East 34th Street and Portland Avenue. Please avoid this area,” the city said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Details on victim Local outlet KSTP TV reported that the woman’s condition is unknown at this time. Minneapolis-based crime news handle, MN CRIME, posted on X that the shooting was reported around 9:40 AM local time.

“Paramedics say a victim suffered a gunshot wound and was in traumatic arrest. EMS dispatch described the incident as a 'rapidly escalating situation',” it added.

Warning to ICE In a statement, Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey said the shooting involved an ICE agent. He added that the agency's presence had brought ‘chaos in our city’. He further warned the Trump administration.

“I am aware of a shooting involving an ICE agent at 34th Street & Portland. The presence of federal immigration enforcement agents is causing chaos in our city. We’re demanding ICE to leave the city immediately. We stand rock solid with our immigrant and refugee communities,” Frey posted.

“My public safety team is working to gather information on an ICE related shooting this morning. We will share information as we learn more. In the meantime, I ask folks to remain calm,” Minnesota Gov Tim Walz said.

Protests break out The New York Post, meanwhile, reported that the shooting took place as dozens of protesters shouted anti-ICE slogans behind yellow police line tape.

No other details were immediately available. In the footage, bystanders can been seen and heard blowing whistles and taunting the federal agents, telling them to go home.

The Department of Homeland Security said Tuesday that it had launched an extraordinary immigration enforcement operation, with 2,000 agents and officers expected in the Minneapolis and St. Paul area for a crackdown tied in part to allegations of fraud involving Somali residents.