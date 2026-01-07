What happened in Minneapolis? Disturbing visuals emerge amid ICE shooting claims; ‘shot in the face’
Several ICE agents and local police officers gathered at Portland Ave and 34th Street in south Minneapolis on Wednesday
Several ICE agents and local police officers gathered at Portland Ave and 34th Street in south Minneapolis on Wednesday amid shooting reports. Social media commentator, Brian Krassenstein, who has over 964K followers on X, claimed that it ‘appears that ICE just shot a woman in the face’. However, officials have not issued a statement yet. HT.com cannot verify the authenticity of these claims.
In a tweet, the City of Minneapolis says they are aware of a shooting near East 34th Street and Portland Avenue. “We are aware of a shooting involving federal law enforcement near East 34th Street and Portland Avenue. Please avoid this area.”
The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office further stated that they are aware of the incident and are responding to the scene. Council Member Jason Chavez posted on Bluesky that Council Member Jason Chavez said Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino had responded to the scene of the shooting.
Fox News cited sources to report that no agents were harmed in the shooting.
Disturbing visuals emerge
Sahan Journal's Dymanh Chhoun posted videos from the scene. He reported that a ‘Do Not Cross’ barrier was put up at the scene.
"A "Police Line — Do Not Cross" barrier is up near Portland Ave and 34th Street in south Minneapolis. I can see more than 20 ICE agents and Minneapolis police officers here," Chhoun posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
‘Woman shot in the face’
Meanwhile, as per a video posted by Oliya Scootercaster of Freedom News, witnesses from the scene reported that a woman was shot in the face while attempting to flee ICE agents.
“It appears that ICE just shot a woman in the face as she was driving away from them in Minneapolis, according to witnesses. Things are spiraling fast in this country. This is so disturbing,” Krassenstein tweeted.
Eric Daugherty, Chief Content Officer at Right Line News, reported: “A suspect was reportedly just shot in Minneapolis while trying to flee ICE, Border Commander Greg Bovino has arrived on-scene.”