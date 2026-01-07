What happened in Minneapolis? Disturbing visuals emerge amid ICE shooting claims; ‘shot in the face’

Several ICE agents and local police officers gathered at Portland Ave and 34th Street in south Minneapolis on Wednesday amid shooting reports. Social media commentator, Brian Krassenstein, who has over 964K followers on X, claimed that it ‘appears that ICE just shot a woman in the face’. However, officials have not issued a statement yet. HT.com cannot verify the authenticity of these claims. Members of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) stand guard after a driver of a vehicle was shot in Minneapolis, Minnesota (REUTERS)

In a tweet, the City of Minneapolis says they are aware of a shooting near East 34th Street and Portland Avenue. “We are aware of a shooting involving federal law enforcement near East 34th Street and Portland Avenue. Please avoid this area.”

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office further stated that they are aware of the incident and are responding to the scene. Council Member Jason Chavez posted on Bluesky that Council Member Jason Chavez said Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino had responded to the scene of the shooting.

Fox News cited sources to report that no agents were harmed in the shooting.

Disturbing visuals emerge Sahan Journal's Dymanh Chhoun posted videos from the scene. He reported that a ‘Do Not Cross’ barrier was put up at the scene.

"A "Police Line — Do Not Cross" barrier is up near Portland Ave and 34th Street in south Minneapolis. I can see more than 20 ICE agents and Minneapolis police officers here," Chhoun posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.