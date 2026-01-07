Search
Wed, Jan 07, 2026
Brown University shooter update: Claudio Valente slammed Trump in video message; 'he is also...'

ByShuvrajit Das Biswas
Published on: Jan 07, 2026 05:34 am IST

The Massachusetts DA's office released a transcript from a video recovered from the storage unit of Brown University shooter Claudio Valente. 

This handout image of CCTV footage released on December 18, 2025 in an affidavit by the Providence Police Department shows Claudio Neves Valente, the suspect in the Brown University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) shootings, at an Alamo rental car location in Boston, Massachusetts.(AFP PHOTO / PROVIDENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT)
The transcript, which runs on for four pages, gives an insight into the shooter's mind. The video was in Portuguese, and the transcript was translated to English. The DA's office, when releasing the transcript, noted “Neves Valente showed no remorse during the recordings; on the contrary, he exposed his true nature when he blamed innocent, unarmed children for their deaths at his hand and grumbled about a self-inflicted injury he suffered when he shot the MIT professor at close range.”

Notably, no motive for the shooting at Brown, and the slaying of the MIT professor could be discerned from the transcript either. However, in one part of the transcript, Valente takes on President Donald Trump, addressing him directly in the video message.

What Brown University shooter said about Donald Trump

Valente was speaking about what people would say about him when he was gone. Showing that he was actively following the investigation in the days leading up to his death, Valente added “In fact, I was already reading, uhm, I particularly like Trump's shit, to have--have called me an animal, which is true.”

President Trump had called Valente an ‘animal’ in the wake of the shooting at Brown University. Addressing the president directly, Valente stated “I am an animal and he is also.”

However, he quickly clarified that he had ‘no love’ and ‘no hatred’ towards America. “This was an issue of... of opportunity. I would really like to thank you for the only opportunity that you gave me here, which was this one, and... and look, that's it. I don't have anything else to say. We are finished,” he added in the video.

